Talent fee ‘not free’: Ashley taps dad Richard Yap as product endorser

MANILA, Philippines — GMA Sparkle artist and content creator Ashley Yap recently unveiled her dad, Richard Yap, as official endorser of her first business venture, Sip2Glow collagen drink, now available in TikTok Shop.

“First of all, I come from a family where they're very business-minded,” shared the younger Yap, who is now the Chief Executive Officer of her own company.

“So if you guys know, my dad and my mom have a lot of businesses that we have restaurants, we have a pet hotel. And so growing up, I just wanted to build my own brand as well. And then I became a content creator. And then a few years ago, I was actually awarded highest performing affiliate for a really big brand, which is actually Lazada. And so with that, I thought that, ‘Oh my gosh, people trust my recommendations so much. And if I talk about products, why not make a brand of my own and share it with them as well?’,” Ashley shared on what inspired her to follow her actor dad’s footsteps – from signing up with GMA’s talent agency, to putting up her own company.

Seeing Ashley’s achievements as an influencer since her college days, Richard, at first, did not see a need for her to establish her own business. But since she graduated from De La Salle University with a degree in Marketing Management, the actor is proud that his daughter is able to put her education into good use.

“(Apart) from the fact that I don't have a choice, no, just kidding, I really saw Ashley's vision into bringing something that was of good quality but very affordable for everyone,” he said.

Having tried it, he also believes in his daughter’s product that is why he accepted the endorsement.

“I've been quietly trying it out for the past few months. I didn't say anything to anyone. But my co-actors in our show a few days ago, they asked me, ‘Are you doing something to your skin? You seem to be glowing.’ That's the exact words that they used. So I guess it's working,” he shared.

“I've been using the product for two months now and I think that it's helped a lot in lightening my skin and taking out the sun spots. So that's one of the things that I've noticed din.”

As endorser, he agrees with his daughter “to make a statement that the drink is not only for women.”

“Since us guys, you know, you don't really put on makeup when you go out except, you know, if you're doing a shoot or something, but usually we don't put on makeup. So it's very, it's very effective for us to help maintain your skin and it can help you,” the actor assured.

“Now, there are so many metrosexuals, men who really take care of their skin. Skincare is not only for women but for men as well,” he stressed.

“Collagen is one of the things that you can take, which is good for your body, not only for your skin, but for joints, for your nails, for your hair. So there's a lot of good benefits and of course, I will support this because I've seen how hard actually Ashley has worked for it and we really use the product as well. So it's something that we would not be ashamed to bring to the public because we’re using it ourselves.”

Working with Richard as her brand’s endorser is like a normal day for a child playing with her dad.

“We did a shoot recently. They asked us to dance and we don't, and it was so funny, but it's just so fun,” shared the young Yap.

“It felt like you were just playing, everything was just so that I was so comfortable. That's one of my best memories,” she added.

“We've done a lot of shoots together, from commercial shoots to TikTok and a lot of other, you know, YouTube videos. So, it's kind of natural for us. We just don't, we don't have to add, you know, it's just be ourselves,” enthused Richard.

When Philstar.com asked if Richard’s talent fee is free, Ashley quipped: “Love lang po ang bayad!”

“Hindi, joke lang!” she retorted, “Dad, baka gusto mong sumagot,” passing on the microphone to her dad.

“Actually, we worked out something so she can force me to work,” he said in jest. He later on admitted in a media huddle that apart from providing advice, he also plays a part in his daughter’s company.

“So it’s not for free but it’s at discount!” he said.