‘Your dad’s so hot!’: Ashley reacts to dad Richard Yap being a ‘certified heartthrob’

MANILA, Philippines — Sparkle artist, influencer and entrepreneur Ashley Yap reacted to her dad Richard Yap as being a “certified heartthrob.”

At the recent launch of Ashley’s new business venture, Sip2Glow collagen drink, where Richard was also unveiled as the brand’s endorser, the younger Yap was asked how she dealt with Richard being a “crush ng bayan.”

“Natutuwa naman po ako,” Ashley told the press, including Philstar.com, at the sidelines of the launch in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City.

“Actually, marami nga pong nagsasabi sa’kin, ‘OMG, crush ko ‘yung daddy mo! OMG, ang hot ng daddy mo! Tapos parang ako, natatawa na lang ako, kasi sanay na rin po ako. And I’m very happy na even at his age, ‘di ba, marami pa ring nagkaka-crush sa kanya,” she added.

Richard, who was beside Ashley at the interview, further quipped: “Sinasabi nila sa’kin, ‘Mas mabuti na lang may nagka-crush sa’yo kesa wala!’”

When asked for his secret to looking young, Richard said that apart from taking the collagen drink, he always makes sure to take care of his health first, and everything, including good looks, follows.

“We've all been through the pandemic and you've seen how it has affected each and every one of us,” he said, “So we really need to take care of ourselves, to take care of our health.”

