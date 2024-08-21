She Loves Tech 2024: SM Supermalls empowers women entrepreneurs in technology

Farmtri, second-place winner of the Philippine finals of She Loves Tech 2024, and its co-founder Marini Fernandez, together with the grand winner, Unprude, and its co-founder Dr. Rica Cruz, will represent the Philippines in the She Loves Tech 2024 Regional Finals in Singapore.

MANILA, Philippines — On August 2, 2024, SM Supermalls showcased its commitment to innovation and entrepreneurship by supporting She Loves Tech for the Philippine leg of She Loves Tech 2024.

This event highlighted the incredible work of ten Filipina-led tech startups, emphasizing SM’s dedication to supporting women entrepreneurs and advancing technology-driven solutions.

Spotlighting innovation with She Loves Tech

The event featured ten finalists who pitched their groundbreaking tech startups aimed at solving societal issues. Farmtri, which leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to assist farmers, and Unprude, an online platform for sexual health tailored to cultural contexts, emerged as standout innovations.

The partnership with She Loves Tech underscores SM Supermalls' role in empowering women-led businesses and integrating technology, sustainability and community development into its core initiatives.

Leanne Robers, co-founder of She Loves Tech, praised the collaboration, stating, “Partnering with SM for She Loves Tech is incredibly impactful. Their support helps amplify our mission to showcase and elevate women-led tech startups.”

SM Supermalls’ ongoing support for MSMEs

Photo Release She Loves Tech co-founder Leanne Robers, Accelerating Asia Program Manager Bettina Gamboa, Imaginable Impact Co-Founder and CEO Niña Terol and Connected Women founder Gina Romero discuss the importance of supporting women-led businesses in traditionally male-dominated industries like technology.

Beyond the She Loves Tech event, SM Supermalls remains a strong advocate for micro-, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) through various initiatives.

With 67% of its tenants being MSMEs, SM provides affordable retail spaces and scalable packages to support their growth. Programs like “SM for MSMEs” address key challenges such as high operational costs and competition, while the StartUp Package offers start-up-friendly rental rates and marketing support.

Creating inclusive marketplaces

SM Supermalls champions rural communities as it continues to create inclusive environments where MSMEs and local producers can thrive.

The SM Weekend Market and the Kabalikat sa Kabuhayan Sustainable Livelihood Program, provide essential skills and market opportunities for local producers, supporting local farmers and food suppliers, many of whom benefit from SM Foundation’s programs.

Editor’s Note: This is a press release from SM. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.