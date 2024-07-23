Andrea Brillantes ventures into perfume business despite not having sense of smell

MANILA, Philippines — Andrea Brillantes launched new scents for her own makeup brand Lucky Beauty on the same day that she renewed and signed a longer contract for beauty milk brand Dear Face.

The 21-year-old Chief Executive Officer of Lucky Beauty counts her businesses, which also include a share in in the Filipino-owned luxury jewelry brand LVNA by Drake Dustin, as one of her hobbies or interests outside of showbiz.

"Tinututukan ko po siya lagi 'pag wala akong taping. Actually, kahit nasa taping ako nakatutok pa rin po ako," said Andrea during the contract renewal with Dear Face Beauty Milk last week.

A proof of her hands-on style is the expansion of her cosmetics brand. Lucky Beauty introduced three new scents, namely, Diary of a Lady, Stories for a Girl and Letters from a Woman. All bottles retail for P777 on leading e-commerce platforms in the country.

The young actress-entrepreneur is happy with the way her life is going, as well as with her fellow GenZs who are into putting up their businesses after going through the pandemic.

"Super happy na daming GenZs na thriving and pinaglalaban nila 'yung dreams nila. So, just keep on dreaming guys. Feeling ko kasi, nangyari pandemic we were teens. So, feeling ko, naghahabol sila ng time na nawalan sila ng pagiging teenager nila because of the pandemic. So, gusto ko lang maalala nila na I'm proud of them for stepping up and starting.

"Tayong mga GenZs, let's not forget bagets pa rin tayong lahat. We have all the time in the world. We have all the time to make mistakes pa. Ito 'yung best time to learn and explore so enjoy natin ito," she said.

Last 2022, Brillantes opened up about her rare condition called Congenital Anosmia, which means she was born with no sense of smell.

