'Itatayo mo ‘yung magpapasaya sa’yo': Ogie Diaz shares secret to business success

MANILA, Philippines — Not many people know it, but entertainment writer, talent manager and occasional actor Ogie Diaz now conducts acting workshops.

His acting workshop business went viral and caught the attention of news anchor and TV show host Karen Davila, prompting her to visit Ogie in his studio to personally witness a session of the viral acting workshop and interview him about it.

Karen’s interview with Ogie aired in a recent episode of “My Puhunan: Kaya Mo!”

There, Ogie told Karen that he ventured into the acting workshop business because it is close to his heart, having been an actor in several TV and film projects.

“Huwag kang papasok sa negosyong wala kang alam. Itong negosyo na ‘to, itong workshop, alam ko ‘to kasi nasa industry talaga ako. Dapat ‘yung negosyong itatayo mo, [ito] ‘yung magpapasaya sa ’yo,” he advised.

(Do not go into a business that you know nothing about. This business, this workshop, I’m knowledgeable about it because I’m in the industry. The business that you put up should make you happy.)

Meanwhile, Karen’s “My Puhunan” co-host Migs Bustos flied out to Singapore to chat with Chef Kurt Sombero, a Filipino who owns a restaurant called kubu, whose story aired in the same episode. Chef Kurt’s kubu offers delectable Pinoy dishes, such as Ensaladang Talong, Sisig, Kare-kare, Lechon, and the traditional wood-fired barbecue.

These and more inspiring stories of success are the subject of the weekly show "My Puhunan: Kaya Mo!" with Karen Davila and Migs Bustos.