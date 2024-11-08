What 'CEO' Kate Valdez learned about running a business thanks to 'Shining Inheritance'

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso star Kate Valdez does not have a business yet, but if she would, she sure has some takeaways from her current role as the newly announced Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of De La Costa Food Corporation in the Philippine adaptation of hit Korean series “Shining Inheritance.”

Valdez currently portrays the main protagonist role, Inna Villarazon, heiress to the multi-million-peso business owned by billionaire Aurea, played by veteran actress Coney Reyes in the show.

“Marami kayong ilo-look-forward sa show na ‘to. It’s about family, friendship, business. And of course, nand’on pa rin talaga ‘yung core na love,” Valdez shared on what viewers can expect from the series in an exclusive interview with Philstar.com at the newly revamped Levi’s store in SM Makati as part of the label’s rollout of its Next-Gen store.

Like in the series, Kate is also eyeing to run a food business in real life.

“Yes! I’m a foodie girl! S’yempre mag-Be-Ber-months na, masarap kumain!” she declared, “I guess food because Filipinos love to eat!”

The self-professed Filipino food lover always craves for Tinola and Sinigang na Bangus.

“Sakto lang! Mas magaling akong kumain!” she said when asked if she also cooks, “Piniritong Tilapia! Kasi mas madali ‘yun eh!”

But so far, Kate’s business dreams have to be set aside due to her busy showbiz schedule. Besides “Shining Inheritance,” she is also on standby to be called on the set of fantasy drama series “Encantadia Chronicles: Sang'gre.”

“Yes, I’m planning to. But right now, I’m focusing on my craft as an actress. Medyo mahirap s’yang pagsabayin,” she said about having her own business soon.

As a CEO of her own company, however, at least onscreen, Kate has been able to amass some knowledge on running a business.

“In general, you have to have courage, loyalty and drive mo talaga sa goal mo na talagang maabot mo ‘yun. Sipag lang!” — Video by Deni Bernardo; additional video editing by Anjilica Andaya

