'Mompreneur' shares how she hit P1M in 1 live selling

MANILA, Philippines — Have you ever imagined how much online sellers earn? Particularly those who do live selling?

You probably never even thought it could hit a million pesos in, no, not a week, not a month’s time either, but in just one day.

Take it from Cecille Guinto, owner of cilebritee shop on Shopee who has earned over P1 million in sales in a single Shopee livestream!

Guinto is one of the sellers who saw massive success on Shopee Live, an interactive live-streaming feature in Shopee. A full-time mom, she started selling bags in Shopee eight years ago. One of the early adopters of Shopee Live when the feature was launched in 2019, she simply tried it out of curiosity. Using just her phone propped against a glass of water in a dim room, she sold out her stock of 50 bags when she went livestream for the very first time.

She recalled her surprise, “Grabe. ‘Yung ilang buwan ko’ng stock dito, kaya ko palang ubusin agad. Ganoon pala kabilis maubos 'pag live!”

Since then, she has upgraded her setup and started streaming regularly, which led to her shop gaining almost 290,000 followers and reaching remarkable business milestones as a top-performing Shopee Live seller. And it is no longer just bags that she sells now; as she also offers clothes and skincare products now.

Guinto is passionate about engaging her customers during each of her streams. Her "makulit," vibrant, and pleasant personality is the perfect fit for live selling, making her viewers feel engaged and entertained at the same time. She converses with her viewers like one would chat with friends, calling them sister or by their first names. Viewers can also ask her to try on their desired clothing items to guide them in their decision-making process. For products like skincare, Cecille makes it a point to research each product to accurately answer her viewers’ questions, even sharing her own experiences and tips.

The "mompreneur" recalled the thrilling experience of having hit P1 Million in sales for the very first time in a Shopee Live Gabi-Gabi stream last July, when the platform started offering 70% off vouchers on Shopee Live every night from 8:00 to 10:00 p.m.

“Ang saya ko sobra,” she said. “Nakakatuwa 'yung experience, kasi ang bilis pumasok ng orders. Maya-maya, nakita naming humigit nang 1,000 'yung orders. Grabeng nakatulong 'yung 70% off voucher ng Shopee sa pag-attract ng bagong customers.”

Since then, Cilebritee Shop’s orders have increased threefold, driving Guinto to expand her warehouse and hire additional staff.

She encourages fellow sellers who aspire to grow their business through Shopee Live to be authentic: “Be yourself. Kung paano ka sa totoo, ganoon ka rin dapat sa livestream. Kasi magugustuhan nila kung sino ka talaga.”

She also recommended that sellers sell items they like and invest in quality streaming equipment and tools if they can. Most importantly, Guinto attributed her success to being consistent in streaming. She prompts sellers to stream regularly and keep customers posted about their streaming schedule to maintain a solid customer base.