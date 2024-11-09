Alden Richards gives advice to young entrepreneurs

MANILA, Philippines — Alden Richards revealed that facing hardships is the greatest part of being a businessman.

During his launch as the new ambassador of The Hungry Pita, Alden advised starting businessmen to be committed to their chosen business.

"The hardships, I think is the best part of getting into business. I think kasi you have no excuses once you engaged to business, you need to be committed to it regardless of what you are doing especially at ito nga at artista tayo. Nag-start tayo sa pag-aartista then eventually nag-turn out into businesses," Alden said.

"The hardships kasi that you are going through with anything that you would like to try gives you a lot of courage e," he added.

He also said that businessmen should take risks and should not stay in their comfort zone.

"Favorite ko talaga na line ay 'yung 'in life there's no failure, only learnings,' so it's either you be successful or learn from what happened," he said.

"'Pag lagi ka lang nasa comfort zone, dahil dito ka safe, dito ka relax, dito ka hindi pressured, there's no growth to that. All the more you feel the pressure, all the more you feel tired, all the more that you feel like giving up, those are the things that you should consider to still move forward," he added.

The partnership of Alden and The Hungry Pita marked the launch of new initiatives that will shape the future course of the brand toward the media representatives, stakeholders, and prospective franchisees.

From its humble beginnings as a tiny shawarma kiosk in Malolos, Bulacan in 2012, it has now grown into a well-known brand with over 100 franchisees nationwide. Its diverse menu features a variety of pita-based products, such as the classic Shawarma, Delectabowl, Cheese and Tuna Quesadillas, Burrito, Pitacos, and Pita Chips.

