How online selling helps Neri Naig pay debts during pandemic

MANILA, Philippines — Former Kapamilya actress Neri Naig Miranda shared some pieces of advice for fellow online sellers.

In a recent interview with the program "Bright Side," Neri admitted that her businesses are affected by pandemic.

"Kung du'n ako magpo-focus 'yung nawalan ako, magdidire-diretso na 'yon, mahihila ka pababa. Anong ginawa ko? Nag-isip ako ng puwedeng pagkakitaan pa," she said.

She suggested to always look for the bright side in every scenario to survive this pandemic.

"Lagi kayong titingin sa brighter side. Lagi kayong maging positive na, kung ano man 'yung dinadanas natin ngayon, hindi siya forever. Kung nahihirapan kayo ngayon, hindi rin siya forever," she said.

"Okay lang po na magbenta, alam niyo naman na basta legal naman ang binibenta natin at wala tayong natatapakan na tao, benta lang," she affirmed.

She shared that she and husband Chito Miranda bought a 6,000-square-meter land last January that was supposed to be fully paid by June but the pandemic happened. The land, however, will be fully paid on December.

"Itong 6,000 square meters na ito, before the pandemic, January. Binabayaran ko siya monthly, kami ni Chito binabayaran namin 'yan. Dapat talaga bayad na bayad na siya ng June. Lahat ng kinikita ko sa online selling du'n ko na binubuhos para hindi ko magastos," Neri enthused.

