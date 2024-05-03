^

Lifestyle Business

Tony Tan Caktiong, Harvard alumni featured in month-long photo exhibit

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 3, 2024 | 4:55pm
Composite image of Joey Antonio and Tony Tan Caktiong
STAR / file

MANILA, Philippines — Three Filipino entrepreneurs and Harvard Business School alumni will see their works go on display at a month-long charitable photo exhibit.

Forty-one (41) photographs by Jollibee's Tony Tan Caktiong, Century's Joey Antonio and Wills International's William Chua Co Kiong will be shown at the Antonio Gallery in Makati's Century City Mall.

The photo exhibit organized by the Owner/President Management Program of Harvard Business School Philippine Chapter Alumni Association Inc. will feature pictures taken by the three businessmen during their global travels.

All proceeds from the sales of the displayed photographs will be directed towards the organization's charitable initiatives.

The charitable photo exhibit will run at the Antonio Gallery from May 3 to June 3.

