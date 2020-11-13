KOREAN WAVE
Neri Naig featured on Harvard Business School Online
Harvard Business School Online features Neri Naig on Instagram.
Instagram/onlinehbs
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - November 13, 2020 - 1:23pm

MANILA, Philippines — Former Kapamilya actress Neri Naig Miranda was featured on the official social media page of Harvard Business School (HBS) Online.

In its official Instagram account, HBS posted a photo of Neri studying in her family's rest house.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by HBS Online (@onlinehbs)

“It's always nice when you can study in a beautiful location like @mrsnerimiranda! #StudyAnywhere #OnlineLearning,” wrote HBS in the caption.

The wife of Parokya ni Edgar frontman Chito Miranda was thrilled upon learning that she was featured by the prestigious school.

In her Instagram account, she posted the screenshot, saying she is now really a Harvard student.

“Ay. Si Harvard na mismo ang nag-post nyan ha. Ina-acknowledge nila na estudyante nila ako. Mommmmmmy! Taong tao na ako! May tatak Harvard na oh,” she said

Neri revealed last August that she got into the HBS’ Entrepreneurship Essentials program.

“Sobrang saya ko na, na alam ko na pasok ako. Ang next ay sakit sa bulsa tapos sakit sa brain naman! Magbabayad ka para sumakit ang ulo mo, haha! Pero di ba ginusto mo yan?” she said.

“I am happppppy! Sobraaaa! Nakaka-proud dahil kapag may ginusto ako, gumagawa talaga ako ng paraan. Walang excuses dapat. Paano ko malalaman kung para sa akin kung hindi ko susubukan, di ba?” she added.

