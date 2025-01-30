^

Arts and Culture

New Parañaque museum turns guests into Picasso paintings

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
January 30, 2025 | 10:56am

MANILA, Philippines — A Cubist Portrait area that transforms visitors into characters in cubist artworks like Pablo Picasso's; and an interactive "Starry Night" digital show that enables one to be part of Vincent van Gogh's famous painting — these are among the highlights of a newly-opened, futuristic museum in Parañaque City.

Opened just last January 21, a:museum in Ayala Malls Manila Bay offers immersive digital experiences "where art, technology, and innovation come together," the museum says in a statement.

Among the museum's highlights is the Cubist Portrait, an interactive exhibit where guests stand at a specific point to see a real-time transformation of their image into a vibrant cubist painting.

Through its exhibitions, the museum said it aims to serve as a venue "where the boundaries of art and technology seamlessly collide." — Video and video editing by Deni Bernardo; additional video editing by Chyna Merin

RELATED: ‘Parang Europe’: New Jones Bridge esplanade, with side-trip to ‘Mini Thailand,’ Tondo’s Lakbayaw Festival 

MUSEUM FOUNDATION

PABLO PICASSO

VINCENT VAN GOGH
Philstar
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with