New Parañaque museum turns guests into Picasso paintings

MANILA, Philippines — A Cubist Portrait area that transforms visitors into characters in cubist artworks like Pablo Picasso's; and an interactive "Starry Night" digital show that enables one to be part of Vincent van Gogh's famous painting — these are among the highlights of a newly-opened, futuristic museum in Parañaque City.

Opened just last January 21, a:museum in Ayala Malls Manila Bay offers immersive digital experiences "where art, technology, and innovation come together," the museum says in a statement.

Among the museum's highlights is the Cubist Portrait, an interactive exhibit where guests stand at a specific point to see a real-time transformation of their image into a vibrant cubist painting.

Through its exhibitions, the museum said it aims to serve as a venue "where the boundaries of art and technology seamlessly collide." — Video and video editing by Deni Bernardo; additional video editing by Chyna Merin

