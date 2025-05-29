CCP loans 5 artworks to National Gallery Singapore for Fernando Zobel exhibit

Fernando Zobel's "Ku III" and David Medalla's "Portrait of Fernando Zobel" at the National Gallery Singapore

MANILA, Philippines — The Cultural Center of the Philippines is loaning five artworks from its 21st Century Art Museum Collection to the National Gallery Singapore (NGS).

These five pieces are "Painting No. 1" by National Artist Jose Joya, "Portrait of Fernando Zobel" and "Fernando Zobel Lecturing on Art and a Student Listening II" both by David Cortez Medalla, "Calligraphic Oracle" by Manuel Rodriguez Sr., and "Ku III" by Fernando Zobel.

All five will be featured in the NGS' ongoing solo exhibition "Fernando Zóbel: Order is Essential," its first-ever dedicated to the Filipino abstract artist.

The exhibition featuring more than 200 paintings, drawings, prints, photographs, and archival materials highlights Zobel's role in bridging cultural contexts and enriching global dialogues on modern art.

It follows the "Zobel: The Future of the Past" exhibit that opened in Spain's Museo Nacional del Prado back in 2022 which was restaged in the Ayala Museum last year.

The new exhibit covers two gallery spaces, organized into five sections that traces a phase of Zobel's artistic development.

"Fernando Zóbel: Order is Essential" will run in National Gallery Singapore until November 30.

