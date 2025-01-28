Japanese capsule vending machines craze hits Manila

MANILA, Philippines — Riding high on the popularity of Labubu and other tiny toys, Japanese brand Gashapon recently set up capsule vending machine stations in Manila with the aim of fueling the thrill of discovering hidden gems — and it's a "sure win" every time, unlike in playing claw machines.

The brand's capsule vending machines, now available in stores like in SM Mall of Asia, offer miniature figures and pop culture trinkets, such as Sanrio characters and Gundam robots, that bring joy to collectors worldwide. There's a good chance that both the machine and the collectibles you’re getting were made by Bandai Namco Philippines Inc. (BNPI), a company based in Batangas that’s shaping the global capsule toys and capsule toys vending machine industry.

For the uninitiated, "Gashapon" is a Bandai capsule toy brand sold through Gashapon Station (the brand’s capsule vending machine).

Established in 2012, BNPI has innovated and become the world's leading capsule toys vending machine producer of Gashapon Station with over 80 to 90% of production share, BNPI's machines are the backbone of the capsule toy craze.

In 2023, BNPI experienced a notable boost in capsule vending machine production and distribution, which resulted in further expansion in 2024. These machines are more than just vending devices — they're gateways to a world of excitement where collectors chase and discover unique, limited-edition toys.

BNPI's success is a testament to the ingenuity and passion of its Filipino workforce. The company’s Batangas facility is equipped with advanced manufacturing resources, but it’s the people who truly make BNPI special. A large team of dedicated employees works tirelessly to bring the magic of capsule toys and Gashapon Station to life. Their creativity and commitment are evident in every product they create — from the eye-catching vending machines to the delightful mini figures and novelty toys enclosed in plastic capsules.

"Our mission extends beyond manufacturing toys," stated BNPI Senior Manager Arvin Salud “Every Gashapon Station we create is a celebration of creativity and craftsmanship, designed not just to meet expectations but to spark joy and inspire fans around the globe."

For employees, working at BNPI is more than just a job — it's an opportunity to be part of something special. As Ivy, a senior planning supervisor, says, "Bandai Namco Philippines company has given me the chance to turn my passion into a career. The company's culture of creativity and collaboration makes every day exciting and fulfilling."

Beyond creating fun and innovative products, BNPI is also committed to making a positive impact on the environment. The company's dedication to sustainability is evident in its various initiatives, including recycling programs (BNPI actively encourages consumers to recycle used capsules, contributing to a circular economy and reducing waste); and using sustainable materials (the company explores ways to use eco-friendly materials in its packaging and product development).

Each station, said the brand, has become more than just vending devices; they represent a cultural phenomenon that transcends age, gender, and nationality. The excitement of opening a capsule and discovering a hidden treasure has captured the imagination of people around the world.