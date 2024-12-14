F. Sionil Jose centennial bust unveiled in Pangasinan

The centennial bust of the late National Artist F. Sionil Jose in Rosales, Pangasinan

National Commission for Culture and the Arts

MANILA, Philippines — A bust of National Artist F. Sionil Jose was unveiled by the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) at the late author's hometown in Rosales, Pangasinan.

The bust's unveiling took place last December as the NCCA and local government marked the 100th birth anniversary of Jose.

Rosales Municipal Mayor William Cezar, local councilors, and members of Jose’s family were present at the event. Prior to the unveiling, a deed of donation was signed to formalize the bust's placement.

Also featured were performances by local acts the Rosales Choral and the Rosales Dance Troupe.

Jose was born and raised in Rosales, with his iconic five-part novel "The Rosales Saga" exploring historical and political themes through the lens of the everyday Filipino.

The author passed away in 2022 a month after turning 97 years old, but is now further immortalized with the centennial bust.

