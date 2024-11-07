French Christmas market returns, other Makati Christmas 2024 events to check out

MANILA, Philippines — Beginning this month, Makati will not only hang parols and Christmas decors along its famous Ayala Avenue but these will also be installed all the way to South Avenue and Circuit Makati.

"Going to light up everything not just Makati central business district but it will stretch to South Avenue all the way to Circuit. These streets will be decorated with beautiful and elegant installations," said Chrissy Roa, Ayala Land Estates and Corporate Brand Marketing Head, at a press conference last week.

Roa said that this year's Makati Christmas feature components that Makati residents and visitors can look forward to. These include the following:

1. Makati streets light up

Roa said that the entire 1.9-kilometer stretch of Ayala Avenue now feature trees adorned with Kapampangan parol-inspired patterns alongside beloved classic Christmas decors, such as stars and capiz-adorned lights.

2. 'Elevated Concert at the Park'

There will be concerts all throughout the week, with buskers, choirs, group performances and orchestras staging their show with the well-lit and decorated Ayala Triangle Gardens as the backdrop.

Buskers will take the stage on weekdays. They include TetViolin, Rose Ko, and The Accordionist. Random Smiles, a caricature artist, will also be present to draw Christmas-themed portraits.

Orchestral music and choirs with headliners will serenade the weekend crowd. Among the highlights include the Stellar Diva, Bituin Escalante with the Habemus Pappas, the Philippine Suzuki Youth Orchestra, the internationally acclaimed UST singers, The Luminaries (Arman Ferrer, Floyd Tena, Shiela Valderrama-Martinez, Kayla Rivera and Yanah Laurel), Ballet Manila and Steps Dance Project. Filipino balladeer Gian Magdangal, soprano Lara Maigue and the multi awarded acapella group Acapellagos will also grace the weekend shows.

3. Simbang Gabi

Those who aim to do a Makati weekend or day can start it with a Simbang Gabi in Ayala Triangle Gardens. The Simbang Gabi services will start from December 15 until December 23.

4. French wines and goods

Francophiles can watch out for two events happening in Makati.

The French Beaujolais event on November 16 to 17, in partnership with the French Embassy, will feature the finest wines produced in the Beaujolais district of southeastern France, complemented by culinary offerings that celebrate French gastronomy.

The French Christmas Market returns this year after last year's well-received participation. Fairgoers can look forward to traditional French delicacies, gifts, and experiences on December 14 to 15 and 21 to 22.

5. Paseo de Roxas market

This weekend, November 9 and 10, will kick-off the markets and fairs planned from this month to December.

"A Spectrum Holiday" on November 9 to 10 will feature an eclectic mix of merchants offering food, fashion, cosmetics, pet essentials, and more.

6. Cycling around the city

It's time to get fit on the first weekend of December as Sleigh the Streets will be happening from December 7 to 8. Organized in partnership with the Cycling Community, cycling enthusiasts are invited to enjoy a refreshing course around the city.

7. Ayala Avenue New Year Countdown

Makati's New Year's Eve countdown stage will span the width of Ayala Avenue standing several storeys high.

Roa teased about the performers they have tapped for their iconic New Year's Eve countdown show.

Without naming the performers, she said that among those expected to perform at the countdown are the "King of Pinoy Hip-Hop," "Rock Royalty" and "The Nation's Girl Group."

