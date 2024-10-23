MMFF's 50th year trophy by Filipino-American artist Jefre unveiled

Filipino-American visual artist Jefre was tapped to design the 50th year commemorative Metro Manila Film Festival trophy (right)

MANILA, Philippines — The Metro Manila Film Festival's (MMFF) special trophy commemorating its 50th year has been unveiled along with the announcement of the other five entries to complete the 10 films for screening this year.

Designed by Filipino-American visual artist Jefre Manuel Figueras, or simply known as Jefre, the trophy is a silver statuette with its upper torso featuring a film reel and its body draped with film strips.

Jefre's announcement as the designer for MMFF trophy was announced last July.

The designer posted about the unveiling in his Instagram Stories post.

Jefre is known as the designer of the 12-meter tall "Time" stainless steel human sculpture placed in front of SM Megamall and can be seen by MRT passengers.

Jefre is also the designer behind the "Bayani" sculpture found in DoubleDragon in Pasay and "The Victor" in Bridgetown, Pasig.

