Lea Salonga Madame Tussauds wax figure unveiled ahead of Singapore residency

MANILA, Philippines — Actress-singer and theater veteran Lea Salonga is officially the fourth Filipino to have a wax figure made by Madame Tussauds.

Both the entertainment franchise and Lea herself confirmed earlier this year that the award-winning artist would get a wax figure of herself that would be inside Madame Tussauds' Singapore branch.

Lea's wax figure was unveiled at a special event held in a resort-casino in Parañaque, a week before the statue heads to Singapore for its permanent home.

The artist was visibly in awe after pulling the curtain that publicly revealed the figure, dressed in a blue gown, while handling a microphone stand.

The dress was designed by Rajo Laurel, Lea's favorite designer whom she considers a good friend.

Madame Tussauds previously made the wax figures of boxing champion Manny Pacquio, Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, and Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray. Their wax figures are found in Madame Tussauds Hong Kong, though Pia's figure recently finished a temporary stay in Singapore.

Host-actress Anne Curtis is also getting a wax figure and it will also find a home in Madame Tussauds Hong Kong once completed.

