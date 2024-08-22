^

Music

Lea Salonga to bring 'Stage, Screen, and Everything in Between' show to Manila

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
August 22, 2024 | 6:16pm
Lea Salonga to bring 'Stage, Screen, and Everything in Between' show to Manila
Award-winning singer-actress Lea Salonga
MANILA, Philippines — Award-winning actress-singer Lea Salonga is taking her "Stage, Screen, and Everything in Between" concert to the Philippines this November.

After previously performing the show around the United Kingdom, Lea will be taking the stage of The Theatre at Solaire on November 4 and 5, both dates at 8 p.m.

Lea already announced the ticket selling dates for her show where fans can purchase via the Ticketworld website and outlets.

Pre-selling for UnionBank cardholders is on September 2, pre-selling for Solaire members will be the following day, and the general selling begins onSeptember 9.

"Stage, Screen, and Everything in Between" features Lea performing tracks from "Miss Saigon," "Aladdin," "Mulan," "Les Miserables," "Sweeney Todd," "The Greatest Showman," and "Waitress," as well as songs by the late Stephen Sondheim.

RELATED: ‘Love it more than sex’: Lea Salonga, Dolly de Leon advise aspiring artists

