Lea Salonga to bring 'Stage, Screen, and Everything in Between' show to Manila

MANILA, Philippines — Award-winning actress-singer Lea Salonga is taking her "Stage, Screen, and Everything in Between" concert to the Philippines this November.

After previously performing the show around the United Kingdom, Lea will be taking the stage of The Theatre at Solaire on November 4 and 5, both dates at 8 p.m.

She will be accompanied by her brother and accomplished conductor Gerard Salonga as musical director.

Lea already announced the ticket selling dates for her show where fans can purchase via the Ticketworld website and outlets.

Pre-selling for UnionBank cardholders is on September 2, pre-selling for Solaire members will be the following day, and the general selling begins onSeptember 9.

"Stage, Screen, and Everything in Between" features Lea performing tracks from "Miss Saigon," "Aladdin," "Mulan," "Les Miserables," "Sweeney Todd," "The Greatest Showman," and "Waitress," as well as songs by the late Stephen Sondheim.

