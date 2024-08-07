Big Bad Wolf book sale set in Trinoma

MANILA, Philippines — Big Bad Wolf continues its mission to reach one million new readers as it kicks off another Manila book sale in Trinoma Activity Center from August 7 to 15.

In time for the celebration of “Buwan ng Wika,” Big Bad Wolf sought to uplift local voices and stories by bringing together an impressive lineup of local publishers at the book sale.

Local publishers such as Feast Books, Adarna, Tahanan Lampara, Bookmark, along with independent book publishers, are uniting to showcase the rich and vibrant Filipino literature. This collaboration shines a spotlight on local narratives, ensuring that these diverse stories reach a wider audience.

Big Bad Wolf Books Co-founder Jacqueline Ng reiterated the motivation for each Big Bad Wolf Book Sale.

“Our mission has always been to make reading accessible and enjoyable for everyone," she said. “We are working with local publishers not only to promote reading but also to celebrate the vibrant and diverse stories that reflect the Filipino community’s unique heritage.”

“It’s always heartwarming and extremely rewarding to see so many people passionate about books,” said Big Bad Wolf Books Philippine Managing Partner Carol Chuaying. “The stories and voices from our local publishers bring a unique perspective to our readers, and we are happy to provide a platform that amplifies their work.”

The book sale will see another appearance from Metrobank, which offers credit cardholders a special 0% three-month installment promo for single-receipt purchases worth at least P3,000. Swedish furnishing brand IKEA is heading up north to the book sale to give visitors an exclusive treat.

Guests can immerse themselves in Big Bad Wolf’s selection of over two million books, including titles from local publishers. Local stories in the book sale include Anya Chelabian and Faye Villanueva’s “Ma-I” series from Kawangis Publishing, Ana Digi’s “Sa Kalye Mailap” and “Sinta” from Street Tales Publishing, and “José Corazon de Jesus: Mga Piling Tula” edited by National Artist for Literature Virgilio S. Almario from San Anselmo Press.

Also featured in the book sale are books by Palanca Awardee and National Artist for Film and Broadcast Ricky Lee, such as “Sa Puso ng Himala,” “For (Or How Love Devastates Four Out of Every Five of Us),” and “Kulang na Silya at Iba Pang Kwentong Buhay: Essays on Life and Writing.”

Paying it forward

The third Manila book sale also marks the continuing partnership between Big Bad Wolf and Ayala Malls, with Big Bad Wolf extending its support for the Ayala Malls’ “BookLat: Open. Imagine. Discover” initiative, which encourages young people within Ayala Malls and Ayala Land Estates communities to read for leisure and entertainment.

The mall giant aims to collect 20,000 books for public school students from kindergarten to grade 3.

Ng and Chuaying led the ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the Big Bad Wolf Trinoma Book Sale.

Also present at the event were the Ambassador of Malaysia to the Philippines Dato' Abdul Malik Melvin Castelino, Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte, Quezon City Councilor Doray Delarmente Bagting, Maguindanao Datu Unsay Municipality Vice Mayor Bai Alicia Nicole S. Ampatuan, Metrobank Credit Card General Usage Head Emily Koa, 2GO Business Unit Head for 2GO Forwarding Faye Babat, IKEA Marketing and Public Relations Manager Patrick Marcelo, and Ayala Malls Trinoma Senior Marketing Manager Anne Palpal-Latoc.

