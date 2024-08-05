‘Sa islang Pantropiko’: ITZY wants to visit Philippine beaches, speaks many Filipino words

MANILA, Philippines — In time for Buwan ng Wika this August, Korean pop group ITZY showcased speaking many Filipino words at the Manila leg of its second world tour, “Born to Be,” in Mall of Asia Arena last Saturday, presented by Live Nation Philippines.

At the group’s press event in Makati City prior to the concert, ITZY stunned MIDZYs with their surprise Filipino expressions like “S’yempre!” and “Talaga.” They also shared that they want to visit Philippine white-sand beaches as soon as they can.

At their concert, the group continued to make their MIDZYs “kilig” by saying “Miss na kita,” “Salamat” and “Mahal kita!”

“The best ang Manila!” Chaeryeong said halfway through the concert during the group interaction with fans.

“Hindi pa tapos!” Yuna added, to the delight of more fans.

The group then surprised MIDZYs with their acceptance of the BINI “Pantropiko” dance challenge, dancing to the chorus of the Filipino girl group’s song twice.

“Nagugulat kami every time we visit Manila kasi ang galing n’yong kumanta,” Yuna then said via an interpreter during the latter part of the show.

“Nag-enjoy ba kayo?” Chaeryeong then asked on her own.

“Sobrang masaya ako kasi it seems we’re having an amazing time together!” she said with an interpreter.

“Sobrang saya ko!” she said on her own.

After performing “Kill Shot,” Chaeryeong exclaimed, “Salamat po!”

“Mahal, mahal, mahal, mahal kita!” Yuna declared while giving individual messages, “Salamat po!”

— Videos by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, video editing by Anjilica Andaya

