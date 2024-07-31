fresh no ads
Jose Mari Chan nominated for National Artist by Filipino-Chinese Chambers of Commerce | Philstar.com
^

Arts and Culture

Jose Mari Chan nominated for National Artist by Filipino-Chinese Chambers of Commerce

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 31, 2024 | 1:44pm
Jose Mari Chan nominated for National Artist by Filipino-Chinese Chambers of Commerce
Iconic balladeer Jose Mari Chan
Photo release

MANILA, Philippines — The Federation of Filipino Chinese Chambers of Commerce & Industry, Inc. (FFCCCII) is nominating singer-songwriter Jose Mari Chan as National Artist. 

According to a Pilipino Star Ngayon report , FFCCCII Chairman and Spokesperson Wilson Lee Flores said that they already appealed to former President Rodrigo Duterte to make Chan a National Artist and so now, they are appealing to Pres. Ferdinand Marcos Jr. 

“Bago nag-pandemic, sumulat sa Presidente (Duterte) ang FFCCCII para iapelang gawing National Artist si Jose Mari. At ngayong taon, gusto ulit nilang sumulat pero may ibang tao na nag-nominate kay Jose Mari Chan kasi ang kanta niya naman talaga niya hindi lang pang-elite," Flores said.  

"Lahat ng tao kahit na sino, na-inspire kay Jose Mari Chan at magaganda ang music niya,” he added. 

When asked if Lea Salonga is also nominated, Flores said: “Mayroon yata pero hindi ko alam kung sino pero napakagaling ni Lea Salonga, dapat din siyang maging National Artist.”  

Flores also said that Regine Velasquez also deserves to be a National Artist but not this year.

“Magaling din. Pero hindi naman pwedeng sabay-sabay sila. Ang narinig kong kwento ang mga ibang tao gusto nila mas may edad konti kasi kapag may edad ilang taon na lang sa buhay niya,” he said.

RELATEDJose Mari Chan featured in Time Magazine as The Philippines' 'face, voice of Christmas'

vuukle comment

JOSE MARI CHAN

NATIONAL ARTIST
Philstar
x
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with