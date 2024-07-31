Jose Mari Chan nominated for National Artist by Filipino-Chinese Chambers of Commerce

MANILA, Philippines — The Federation of Filipino Chinese Chambers of Commerce & Industry, Inc. (FFCCCII) is nominating singer-songwriter Jose Mari Chan as National Artist.

According to a Pilipino Star Ngayon report , FFCCCII Chairman and Spokesperson Wilson Lee Flores said that they already appealed to former President Rodrigo Duterte to make Chan a National Artist and so now, they are appealing to Pres. Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

“Bago nag-pandemic, sumulat sa Presidente (Duterte) ang FFCCCII para iapelang gawing National Artist si Jose Mari. At ngayong taon, gusto ulit nilang sumulat pero may ibang tao na nag-nominate kay Jose Mari Chan kasi ang kanta niya naman talaga niya hindi lang pang-elite," Flores said.

"Lahat ng tao kahit na sino, na-inspire kay Jose Mari Chan at magaganda ang music niya,” he added.

When asked if Lea Salonga is also nominated, Flores said: “Mayroon yata pero hindi ko alam kung sino pero napakagaling ni Lea Salonga, dapat din siyang maging National Artist.”

Flores also said that Regine Velasquez also deserves to be a National Artist but not this year.

“Magaling din. Pero hindi naman pwedeng sabay-sabay sila. Ang narinig kong kwento ang mga ibang tao gusto nila mas may edad konti kasi kapag may edad ilang taon na lang sa buhay niya,” he said.

