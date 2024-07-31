'Sweet Valley High' creator Francine Pascal dead at 92

MANILA, Philippines — Francine Pascal, author of the popular teen book series "Sweet Valley High," died of Lymphoma in New York last July 28. She was 92.

Her death was confirmed by her daughter Laurie Wenk-Pascal to The New York Times.

According to the People report, Pascal wrote the first 12 books in the series that was launched in 1983. It eventually grew to 181 books that were written by a team of writers who continued to write the story of identical twins Elizabeth and Jessica Wakefield in the fictional Sweet Valley suburb in Los Angeles.

Before she published the popular teen series, Pascal studied Journalism at New York University. She later worked as a freelance writer.

Pascal is survived by two daughters, six grandchildren and five great-grandchilren.

