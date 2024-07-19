1st Philippine International Flower Festival set for September

The inaugural event will spotlight floral designing, garden landscaping, exhibits on Ikebana, Bonsai, and orchids, on top of a trade show and a floral fashion show curated by Jerry Sibal with invited international artists.

MANILA, Philippines — The first-ever Philippine International Flower Festival (PHILIFF) will be making its way to Makati's One Ayala this September.

Sibal is a Filipino-Chinese event organizer based in New York City who authored the coffee table book "An Event to Remember."

"I want to bring dignity to our farmers. Let us be united in helping the farmers grow our economy as well," Sibal said.

Apart from supporting farmers, Sibal sees the PHILIFF as a way of cultivating, celebrating, and promoting the Philippines as a major producer of flowers in the Asia-Pacific region.

The festival also presents a unique opportunity for Filipino horticulturists and florists to network, sustain, and expand their territories and economy.

PHILIFF aims to build a new global flower export industry for economic growth by attracting local and foreign investors in Philippine agriculture, exploring the latest developments in floriculture and horticulture technology, introduce new and emerging tourism destinations as well as business opportunities for community development, and develop more interests on other agricultural facets.

In aid of farmers and growers, the festival is looking to create sustainable livelihoods for them and eductional opportunities for new skills in their industry.

The first Philippine International Flower Festival will be from September 19 to 22.

