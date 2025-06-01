Pete Velasquez Jr. mounts 'miniatures' for 15th one-man show

MANILA, Philippines — Pete Velasquez Jr., a creative and prolific artist since the 1980s, has explored many different concepts for his exhibits, particularly for his one-man shows.

Through the years, he has done 14 successful one-man shows and "discovered" that art could adapt — and adapt well. But he has never done "miniatures."

And so, for his 15th one-man show, "Miniatures," which took place most recently at the Gateway Gallery, the art museum of Araneta City, he challenged himself to create artworks mostly in the size of a bond paper, meaning roughly 8-1/2x11 inches in size, which is smaller than his usual works.

'Summer Creek,' oil on canvas, 11x8.5 inches.

Small, yes, and yet Velasquez succeeds in making each of them depict Filipino traditions and core values, which are deeply rooted in respect and love for faith and the importance of family. He powerfully captures this essence in his masterpieces — even on instances when he has limited space.

An artist who brings Philippine nationalism to life in his art, Velasquez excels in various media and has won multiple art awards and achievements.

An active member of the Angono Ateliers Association, Filipino Portrait Artists Guild, and QArt Circle Philippines, he was among the top contenders in GSIS's 2024 Abstract Art Competition.

An architect by profession and artist by heart, he is also an illustrator, printmaker, musician, photographer, loving husband and affectionate father. Through the years, his spirit has always sought nourishment, continuously seeking artistic growth that made him embrace a lifelong journey of learning new experiences to cultivate his art.

'Vendor with a Dog,' watercolor on paper, 11x8 inches.

Over the course of his artistic career, he has allowed his style and expression to shift, transform and develop from pen and ink, to watercolor, acrylic, and oil, and from portraits to abstract art. Yet the significance of his core Filipino traditions and nationalism has never wavered.

His art has always been styled, allowing him to be free to express himself without limitations. His style has always been inspired by music, nature, as well as his internal emotions and external reactions. His masterpieces are drawn with strong integrity and genuine self-expression that makes him a powerful source of inspiration for other artists.

'Lady with Umbrella,' oil on canvas, 8.5x11 inches.

"Miniatures" ran at the Gateway Gallery from May 5 to 16. It featured 71 artworks that were comparatively smaller than his average works. They were mostly rendered in oil on canvas and watercolor on paper. The exhibit was his fifth at the Gateway Gallery.

RELATED: DIY lantern-making at Korean Jinju silk touring exhibit in Taguig