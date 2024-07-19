Philippine International Comics Festival holding first physical event

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine International Comics Festival (PICOF) will have its first physical event after four online editions since 2020.

This year's PICOF is organized by Komiket and backed by the National Commission for Culture and the Arts, the National Book Development Board - Philippines, and the Office of Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda.

Over a hundred local independent comics creators and publishers will attend the event's Comics Market as well as guests from Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia.

A Comics Exhibit will feature the PICOF Official Selection, artwork from the Alamat Creators in collaboration with the Komikero Museum, and Comics Creates a Better World — a project by the Lakes International Comic Art Festival and the British Council Philippines.

Other events to look out for are the Gigil Anthology Book Launch, the international book edition of Janus Silang, an Indie Komiks Creator Panel, and a book signing by Scottish comic book writer Sean Michael Wilson.

The 2024 Philippine International Comics Festival will be on July 20 and 21, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., in Podium Hall in Mandaluyong.

RELATED: 'You don't need a degree': Korean webtoonist shares success advice