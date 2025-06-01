DIY lantern-making at Korean Jinju silk touring exhibit in Taguig

'Lights of Korea: Jinju Silk Lanterns' at the Korean Cultural Center of the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — A touring exhibition of the iconic silk lanterns of Jinju, South Korea is on display until the end of July.

"Lights of Korea: Jinju Silk Lanterns," running at the Korean Cultural Center in the Philippines (KCC) exhibition hall in Taguig, is a partnership between the KCC and the Jinju City Government as part of the "2025 Touring K-Arts Program" by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korea Foundation for International Cultural Exchange.

Sericulture or silk farming is an ancient tradition of the Gyeongsangnam-do Province city of Jinju, evident in the city's silk lanterns that shaped and illuminated from the inside.

This tradition is making its solo debut in the Philippines where visitors can also try out or take home a do-it-yourself lantern making kit after visiting the exhibit.

After the Philippines, "Lights of Korea: Jinju Silk Lanterns" will continue its Southeast Asia tour with stops in Indonesia and Vietnam.

Other things to expect at the KCC are guided tours that immerse guests in the history and traditions aligned with the exhibit and "Hanbok Fridays," where guests can wear traditional clothing while at the venue.

