Samar educator submits raffia research to British institution

Raffia weaving is a thriving industry in Bohol, not just in the towns of Tubigon and Inabanga, but also with the rest of the province where the buri palm grows.

BOHOL, Philippines — In a recent visit to the island province of Bohol, we immersed ourselves in its vibrant crafts sector, especially in the loom-weaving cottage industry that produces the raffia fiber from the buri palm.

Interaction with local weavers, as well as entrepreneurs supporting these micro and small enterprises, was imperative in having a truly authentic Bohol experience; whether it be listening to the angelic voices of the Loboc Children's Choir or purchasing a handwoven item as souvenir.

The collective burgeoning industry of passionate families and small communities will make one realize that it's only a matter of time when the fiber from the lowly buri palm will become the province's next important export product.

"Raffia weaving is a thriving industry in Bohol, not just in the towns of Tubigon and Inabanga, but also with the rest of the province where the buri palm grows. There are also areas producing cotton and sinamay.

"In the olden days, raffia was used in weaving blankets, mosquito nets, and skirts for women farmers. What many don't know is that the conservation/preservation of the buri palm is an ethno-botanical knowledge, where both farmers and weavers pass crucial information through oral tradition and practice.

"For example, farmers observed the time of day when to cut the shoot, which is the mornings. It was equally important to observe the direction of the cut. It had to be diagonal, with the cut facing the sun so it dries the sap and prevent it from rotting. The length, too, of the cut should assure that it was far from the heart of the shoot so the buri palm continues to grow.

"These woven fibers are threads of connection linking our islands; from the 'habol' of the Visayas to the 'inabel' of Abra and Ilocos in Luzon," shared Christian Bacolod, whose research paper was part of a dissertation he submitted to a higher learning institution in Great Britain. The compilation of these important data, once published, will greatly help in the continuum of the raffia industry's longevity.

Bacolod is an educator and researcher hailing from the town of Giporlos in Eastern Samar.

Philstar.com/Earl D.C. Bracamonte Raffia fashion show "Weaving with Pride"

"The original use of the raffia weave was for the soldiers' uniforms and mats for drying palay. The breakthrough of the saguran, as how locals call the raffia fiber, started in Brgy. Pinayagan Sur in Tubigon and the town of Inabangga. Tubigon, then, used to simply supply the woven saguran to Inabangga. Now the industry has spread to other locales like Catigbi-an, Danao, Sagbayan, and Clarin.

"The Department of Trade and Industry taught the weavers the application of color as it was difficult to dye indigenous fabrics. It was through the trainings that they observed that raffia absorbed pastel colors quite easily. And so began the production of placemats and wall panels. To date, the application of color on wearables is still a challenge. But we're getting there.

"Our training programs are aptitude-based, trainees have to apply and qualify. The DTI and DOST are also teaching weavers how to soften the coarseness of the woven fabric.

"Loom-weaving has given a sense of pride to the people involved in the industry; as it has uplifted their way of living. Covid impacted the supply chain during the pandemic because there were no orders. But now, the orders are back with a bang," shared Bohol provincial administrator Asteria Caberte.

Prior to her post as provincial administrator, Caberte served as Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) regional director for Region 7 for 20 years where she helped champion the crusade to make loomweaving a revenue-earning industry.

During the Raffia fashion show, "Weaving with Pride," she was emotional and visibly moved. She now saw the fruits of their collective efforts. It was like, she said, seeing your newborn after experiencing long labor hours and birth pains.