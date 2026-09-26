Maris Racal, Xyriel Manabat to reprise 'Sunshine' roles for stage debut

MANILA, Philippines — A stage adaptation of Antoinette Jadaone's "Sunshine" is in development, with Maris Racal set to reprise the titular role in what will be her stage debut.

Rather than a straightforward seated play, the planned 2027 production will be an immersive stage adaptation where audiences move through spaces as the story progresses.

"Sunshine: The Immersive Stage Adaptation" will see audiences move around and encounter character up close ala a choose-your-own-adventure experience, allow those who watch to navigate the story differently.

The original "Sunshine" movie follows Maris' titular character as an ambitious teen gymnast preparing for a national tryout only to find out she is pregnant.

Joining Maris' in reprising their film roles are Elijah Canlas as Sunshine's partner Miggy and Xyriel Manabat as Sunshine's best friend Thea. Like Maris, this will also be Xyriel's stage debut.

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"Bar Boys: A New Musical" director Mikko Angeles will helm the production on a script by playwright-actor Mikaela Regis. Theater veteran Phi Palmos will assist in producing, while Joshua Chan serves as production manager.

"Sunshine: The Immersive Stage Adaptation" is part of Jadaone's new Ilaya Ilaya production outfit, which she is heading with longtime collaborator Reign Anne De Guzman.

Apart from the original "Sunshine," the two have worked together on the likes of "That Thing Called Tadhana," "Hintayan ng Langit," "Never Not Love You," "Alone/Together," and "Fan Girl."

Other projects in development from the outfit are supernatural comedy "Chandra Catacutan And The Curse Of The Fuchsia Moon" by Tim Rone Villanueva starring Eugune Domingo, coming-of-age whodunnit "Crème de la Crème," and found-footage horror film "Birdsong" by Pam Miras.

Jadaone herself will be directing Angelica Panganiban in dark comedy "Boldstar" and head an untitled romantic-comedy series on Netflix.

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