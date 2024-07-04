Fourth of July: ‘We celebrate our strong, enduring ties’ — US Ambassador MaryKay Carlson

US Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson (left) with guests; party guests, including Philstar.com Lifestyle & Entertainment editor Deni Bernardo and GMA broadcaster Howie Severino with US Embassy officials and staff (right) at the jazz-themed Fourth of July party

MANILA, Philippines — United States of America Ambassador to the Philippines, Her Excellency MaryKay Carlson, led the fun-filled, jazz-themed, Fourth of July celebration of the 248th Independence Day of the United States of America and the 70th Philippine-American Friendship Day.

Held at the Grand Ballroom of Shangri-la The Fort in Taguig City, the party had thousands of attendees from the diplomatic community, the US Peace Corps and other US missions in the Philippines.

In her speech, Carlson complimented the Department of Foreign Affairs Chorale’s rendition of the US and Philippine anthems, as well as the talent of Filipino artists such as Jed Madela, who rocked the house with everything from Memphis blues to New York hip-hop to Detroit Motown, with some Nashville country and New Orleans jazz thrown in the mix. These different American musical genres were also represented by photo booths in the venue.

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Different American musical genres were also represented by photo booths in the venue.

“In the United States, Independence Day is a time to celebrate with friends and family – usually with food and fireworks, but also with music!” Carlson said.

“Filipinos and Americans enjoy not just good music, but historical ties of friendship; robust and growing economic relations; and a resolute commitment to our shared values of freedom, democracy, respect for human rights, gender equality, and the rule of law.

“We are here tonight to celebrate our strong and enduring people-to-people ties, our economic cooperation as partners in prosperity, and our security and defense collaboration as treaty allies committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific.

“The past twelve months have marked a year of consequence for the U.S.-Philippine partnership – one of considerable challenges and exceptional achievements.

“At the historic U.S.-Philippines-Japan trilateral leaders’ summit in April, the United States reaffirmed our ironclad Alliance commitments that have helped safeguard peace and security in the Indo-Pacific for decades. Together with our partners, we remain unwavering in our commitment to freedom of navigation and overflight, and to the importance of respecting the sovereign rights of states within their exclusive economic zones consistent with international law.

“U.S.-Philippine commercial and economic ties are booming. Since this is a party, I won’t drone on, but would like to mention just two of the year’s major developments: We announced the Luzon Economic Corridor, which promises to drive sustainable investments that will power the Philippines’ economic future. And the Philippines hosted the first-of-its-kind U.S. Presidential Trade and Investment Mission, which resulted in $1 billion in investments and new partnerships.

“As I look around this room, I see many friends and partners who have contributed to U.S.-Philippine relations across the decades, but especially over this past year. Our countries’ ties have never been stronger because of you. Thank you!”

