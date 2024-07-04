Dunkin’ releases 4th of July donuts

Dunkin’ released special 4th of July donuts – but were only exclusively available to the guests of the US Embassy in the Philippines’ 4th of July party in Shangri-La The Fort in Taguig City.

MANILA, Philippines — In time for the 248th Independence Day of the United States of America and the 70th Philippine-American Friendship Day on July 4, top US coffee and donuts company Dunkin’ released special 4th of July donuts – but were only exclusively available to the guests of the US Embassy in the Philippines’ 4th of July party in Shangri-La The Fort in Taguig City.

The specially-crafted 4th of July donuts included Old Glory, a white chocolate version of the American flag; the red, strawberry-filled Bald Eagle, the emblem of the USA that symbolizes the strength and freedom of America; and Uncle Sammie, a playful take on Uncle Sam, the personification of the US government. Of course, there was also the classic Boston Kreme, chocolate-coated with vanilla cream filling, named after one of the US' 50 states and always available at Dunkin's everywhere.

Apart from Dunkin’, other American doughnuts brands like Randy’s Donuts, Krispy Kreme and new Philippine player Duck Donuts gave away samples.

Duck Donuts, which originated in Williamsburg, Virginia, has a branch near Makati City Hall and is set to open another Philippine store in Circuit Mall, also in Makati City. The brand takes pride of its made-to-order doughnuts that are cooked on-the-spot only upon order, making them fresh and standout from the rest.

Besides doughnuts, the 4th of July party oozed with a full-throttle American feast. Shangri-La The Fort’s buffet spread included American favorites such as sliders, steaks and Macaroni and Cheese. These were complemented with pastas, tacos, fried chicken, ice cream and other American fare from US food labels like Dairy Queen, Taco Bell and TGI Friday’s. Of course, there was also bottomless Coca-Cola.

The American and diplomatic community guests and officials, meanwhile, were able to sample Filipino craft beers and finger food like Mango Panna Cotta.

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Dunkin' kiosk at the US Embassy in the Philippines’ 4th of July party in Shangri-La The Fort (left); cupcakes topped with American flags in white chocolate (top, right) and sliders from the buffet spread

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Fourth of July-themed spreads from sponsors

Everyone danced the night away with music from the likes of Filipino-American Grammy winner Bruno Mars, rendered by internationally-awarded local artists such as Jed Madela.

“I would like to thank the Department of Foreign Affairs Chorale for their beautiful rendition of our national anthems. That was amazing!” U.S. Ambassador to the Philippines, Her Excellency MaryKay Carlson, remarked during her speech at the US Independence Day Reception.

“In the United States, Independence Day is a time to celebrate with friends and family – usually with food and fireworks, but also with music! Tonight, we are proud to showcase the talent of Filipino artists as they rock the room with everything from Memphis blues to New York hip-hop to Detroit Motown, with some Nashville country and New Orleans jazz thrown in the mix as well,” she said.

“I would also like to extend my gratitude to our donors who helped make this evening possible and to the embassy teams, hotel staff, and the many workers and others behind the scenes who have produced this great celebration for our enjoyment," she ended her speech before proposing a toast.

“Now, I’d like to propose a toast to our Filipino friends and family, partners, and allies and to our shared July 4 holidays. Mabuhay!”