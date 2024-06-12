CCP lights up for Philippine Independence

MANILA, Philippines — As the Philippine Independence month of June heralds the Philippine Independence Day celebrations on June 12, the Cultural Center of the Philippines is lighting up its Gusaling Tanghalang Pambansa (CCP Main Building) with the colors of the national flag.

An undertaking of the CCP Production and Exhibition Department led by its Associate Artistic Director Ariel Yonzon, the light show involves an ingenious light design that utilizes conventional ellipsoidal lighting fixtures with gobos patterned after islands and geographical features of the Philippines.

The concept comes from the Production Design and Technical Services Division Chief, Ricardo “Eric” G. Cruz, and the facade light design was executed by a technical team composed of gobo makers Shantie De Roca, Patricia Fuentes, Judemar Guillermo, and Camille Balistoy, with set-up by Lucio Tapiru, Earl Barrera, Russell Caseñas, Christopher Lota, and Samie Estrellon.

The CCP Philippine Independence Day facade lighting will run every night, from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m., until June 16.

This year’s Philippine Independence Day celebration marks the 126th anniversary of the nation’s independence. Celebrate this historical milestone with Instagrammable photos of the CCP Front Lawn, with the Main Building as backdrop. Show some love for the country and take pride in the national colors of the Philippine flag.