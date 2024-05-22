Spanish envoy joins Philippine Santacruzan as Reyna Mystica

Silvia Torices de la Varga, Economic and Commercial Counselor of Embassy of Spain in Manila (front, center, wearing a red gown with a black veil) as Reyna Mystica at Intramuros' Santacruzan 2024

MANILA, Philippines — Silvia Torices de la Varga, Economic and Commercial Counselor of Embassy of Spain in Manila, joined the Santacruzan parade in Intramuros last Sunday as one of the Virgin Mary’s representations, Reyna Mystica.

“I’m so honored to be invited to be part of this tradition that so vividly brings to mind our sisterhood and the cultural heritage that brings our two countries together,” De la Varga said in a speech prior to the procession.

According to her, her participation “brings to my mind a lot of memories of my childhood when I would be bringing (offerings) to the Virgin Mary.”

As Reyna Mystica, De la Varga wore a custom traditional Santacruzan gown by Filipino designer Lito Perez, just like the procession’s Reyna Emperatriz, Zsa Zsa Padilla, and the Reyna Elena, Zsa Zsa’s daughter Karylle Tatlonghari-Yuzon.

Also called “Rosa Mystica,” which literally means “Mystic Rose,” Reyna Mystica portrays the Virgin Mary, mother of Jesus Christ, as holding three roses symbolizing prayer, sacrifice and penance.

According to Catholic tradition, the Virgin Mary is the “Mystical Rose” or the “Queen of Spiritual Flowers,” with rose as symbol since it is believed to be the most beautiful of all blooms.

At last Sunday’s procession, De la Varga carried a golden globe with a cross to symbolize the Virgin Mary watching over the world.

She said she is honored to represent Reyna Mystica at the parade that “celebrates faith and traditions.”

“We gather here today to celebrate one of the most beloved occasions of our Philippine tradition,” she said on behalf of the Embassy of Spain in the Philippines, noting that traditions such as Santacruzan are “an opportunity to strengthen the community.”

