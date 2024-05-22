fresh no ads
Zsa Zsa Padilla marks birthday as Reyna Emperatriz, Karylle is Reyna Elena at grand Santacruzan | Philstar.com
Fashion and Beauty

Zsa Zsa Padilla marks birthday as Reyna Emperatriz, Karylle is Reyna Elena at grand Santacruzan

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
May 22, 2024 | 11:35am

MANILA, Philippines — Straight from her birthday performance in Sunday variety show “ASAP,” Zsa Zsa Padilla extended her birthday celebrations as Reyna Emperatriz in a grand Santacruzan procession in Intramuros, Manila last Sunday.

The 59-year-old singer-actress shared the moment with her daughter Karylle Tatlonghari-Yuzon, who served as the parade’s Reyna Elena. Some onlookers teased Karylle that from Alena, her role in the hit fantasy series “Encantadia,” she is now an Elena.

“So beautiful and very elegant, Ms. Z! Divine indeed!” a fan commented on an Instagram reel of Zsa Zsa at the Santacruzan. Zsa Zsa also goes by the moniker “Divine Diva.”

“She (Karylle) looks like Mama Mary. Sang'gre Alena,” another fan commented on Karylle’s Instagram post this time.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In time for Mother’s Day and National Heritage Month, both mother and daughter donned traditional Santa Cruz de Mayo or Santacruzan gowns by designer Lito Perez, who provides outfits for the annual traditional Santacruzan in Intramuros organized by The Philippine Heritage Society.

— Video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, video editing by Martin Ramos

or sign in with