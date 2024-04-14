BGC hosts free light festival featuring nature-inspired art installations

The nine-day festival 'Boni Viva Luci' features lit art installations all over Bonifacio Global City in Taguig.

MANILA, Philippines — Bonifacio Global City comes even more alive with its ongoing "Boni Viva Luci" light festival until today, April 14.

The nine-day festival showcases reimagined public artworks that feature various light treatments.

Shoppers, mallgoers and the public alike were all treated to a sample of the free light festival last April 6 with various performances highlighting the featured works held in Bonifacio High Street Ampitheater.

Putting the light into the art

The art installations are sure to catch the attention of the curious, especially children, as they can see various animals and flowers taking shape into beautifully lit artworks.

They can take a look at 12 larger-than-life Philippine endemic species by Puppet Theater Manila and respected artist Olivia D'Aboville's dreamy, gigantic dandelions.

There are also giant bioluminescent octopuses and chandeliers with LED tentacles designed by Ohm David and Mark Choa.

Catch Leeroy New's latest BGC artwork. The street artist and sculptor presents his intepretation of Mebuyan, the Bagobo mythological goddess of fertility.

There's also an interesting work that gives a peek into popular Filipino mythological creatures, the bird Adarna and the serpent-like dragon Bakunawa as interpreted by Cheska Cartativo.

There are also nature-inspired works flashed on LED screens all over the bustling city, as well as still photos of breathtaking nature by some members of the Camera Club of the Philippines.

Those who love to stroll can wonder at the trees covered in bright purple lights in Purple Terra.

These lit art installations are found in different spots within BGC such as Bonifacio High Street, Bonifacio High Street South, Terra 28th Park, The Mind Museum and the BGC Arts Center.

