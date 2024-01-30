Bacolod's Granada MassKara dancers parading in Hong Kong for Chinese New Year

MANILA, Philippines — The Hong Kong Tourism Board invited the Barangay Granada MassKara Dancers of Bacolod to take part in a series of Chinese New Year celebrations in Hong Kong.

The reigning champions of the MassKara Street Dance and Arena Competition will be joining the Cathay International Chinese New Year Night Parade, which is marking a return after five years this February 10.

A record 13 local and 16 international performing groups from 12 different countries and regions will take part in the Night Parade, including Japanese all-female pop dance group Avantgardey, Spain's Light Dancers, Germany's Universe of Lights, and the Tibet Chamdo Troupe.

"MassKara is all about the vibrant colors and energetic routines," said the group's choreographer Jordan Toles Casabuena. "We can't wait to bring this unique and proudly Filipino performance to Hong Kong. It's about time that the City of Bacolod spreads its culture far and wide, beyond the islands of the Philippines."

Casabuena added that the group's participation is also special as they acknowledge the importance of Chinese New Year and are "truly honored to celebrate it in" Hong Kong.

The Barangay Granada MassKara Dancers won Bacolod's MassKara Street Dance and Arena Competition for a fifth time last year, and even brought their talents to New York for the 125th Philippine Independence Day Parade.

Nine floats will be at the Night Parade, including those created by the Hong Kong Tourism Board, sponsor Cathay Pacific and by famous Hong Kong landmarks like Hong Kong Disneyland, Ocean Park Hong Kong, and the Hong Kong Jockey Club.

All the floats will be stationed in The Urban Council Centenary Garden in Tsim Sha Tsui after the parade for a public exhibition from February 11 to 25.

