WATCH: Korean traditional music instrument artist kicks off mini house concert for K-lovers

MANILA, Philippines — In celebration of the 75th diplomatic ties between South Korea and the Philippines, the Korean Cultural Center (KCC) is set to host mini concerts from January to June this year in its office in Taguig.

Gayageum artist Ju Bora kicked off the mini-concert series last January 19 during the opening of the interactive exhibit “Endless Landscape: Digitally Reimagined Korean Art, ” which will be on view until June 29 this year.

Gayageum is one of the more popular traditional Korean instruments. Bora is an artist with a background in traditional Korean music as she studied in Korea National University of Arts. At the launch, she was accompanied by percussionist Kim Insoo.

Other schedules for the mini-concert in KCC are as follows: February 9, March 15, April 19, May 17 and June 14.

Check out Ju Bora's performance. — Video by Kathleen A. Llemit, editing by Anjilica Andaya

