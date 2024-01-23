^

Sinulog 2024 highlights: Guinness World Record holder’s performance

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
January 23, 2024 | 9:27am

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A world record holder of the biggest dance class in history performed at the Sinulog sa Sugbo 2024 stadium in South Road Properties (SRP), Cebu City.

Dancesport-Team Cebu City (DTCC) made it to the 2011 Guinness Book World Records for staging a dance class of 7,770 participants in Cebu City Sports Center on June 27, 2009.

During their performance at last Sunday’s Sinulog sa Sugbo 2024, DTCC again included a massive number of performers, ranging from children to adults, who gyrated to different dance genres, including dance sport and their interpretation of the Sinulog theme. — Video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, video editing by EC Toledo

