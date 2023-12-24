Barack Obama includes Filipino journalist's book on drug war among 2023 favorites

Composite image of former US president Barack Obama and copies of Patricia Evangelista's "Some People Need Killing."

MANILA, Philippines — Former US president Barack Obama has included "Some People Need Killing" by Filipino journalist Patricia Evangelista in his annual favorite books list.

Obama's annual favorites lists of movies, music, television shows and books are annually anticipated by followers, with the former president even sharing a summer version in the middle of the year.

"Here are the books I've enjoyed reading. If you’re looking for a new book over the holidays, give one of them a try. And if you can, shop at an independent bookstore or check them out at your local library," Obama said on social media as he announced his favorite books for 2023.

Four of the 15 books listed were also a part of Obama's summer favorites — Matthew Desmond's "Poverty, By America," David Grann's "The Wager," Jonathan Eig's "King: A Life," and S.A. Cosby's "All The Sinners Bleed."

So honored that @BarackObama found my book #SomePeopleNeedKilling worthy of his list of the best of 2023. Humbled to be in the company of these astounding authors and works. Thank you so much. https://t.co/riDoj9PacG — Patricia Evangelista (@patevangelista) December 22, 2023

Evangelista reshared Obama's post on X, formerly Twitter, expressing gratitude for her work being recognized by the former president.

"So honored that Barack Obama found my book 'Some People Need Killing' worthy of his list of the best of 2023. Humbled to be in the company of these astounding authors and works. Thank you so much," the Filipino journalist wrote.

"Some People Need Killing" is Evangelista's first book, detailing her coverage of extrajudicial killings during the presidency of Rodrigo Duterte and how the so-called "war on drugs" affected her both as a journalist and an individual.

Recorded data show that over 6,000 people were killed during the "war on drugs," mostly people in poverty, though rights groups estimate the body count could be as high as 27,000.

The book was previously included in The New York Times' "10 Best Books of the Year" list and Times' "100 Notable Books of 2023."

RELATED: Negrense book wins second international award