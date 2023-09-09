^

Negrense book wins second international award

Philstar.com
September 9, 2023 | 6:20pm
Negrense book wins second international award
The coffee table book titled “Sugar & Smiles: The Negrense Legacy Beyond 2020” won the 2023 Silver Quill Award of Excellence from IABC Asia Pacific on September 5 in Bali, Indonesia.

Fresh from winning the 2023 Gold Quill Award from the International Association of Business Communicators (IABC), the pioneering coffee table book titled "Sugar & Smiles: The Negrense Legacy Beyond 2020" won the 2023 Silver Quill Award of Excellence from IABC Asia Pacific on September 5 in Bali, Indonesia.
 
The 2023 IABC World Conference was held last June 6 in Toronto, Canada where the Negrense book was bestowed the Gold Quill Award of Merit. IABC is the foremost global community of communications professionals representing diverse industries and disciplines with headquarters in Chicago, USA. Its regional arm, IABC Asia Pacific, has members in the Philippines, Japan, Australia, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Singapore, India, China, Pakistan, Fiji and Thailand. 

From left to right: IABC Asia Pacific 2023-2024 Chair Kane Choa, Media Wise CEO Ramoncito Cruz, Sugar & Smiles Executive Editor Albert Gamboa, IABC Asia Pacific 2022-2023 Chair Jyoti Khan.

In collaboration with Impress Quality Printing Philippines Inc. and Media Wise Communications Inc., the all-Negrense team that produced “Sugar & Smiles” was led by Conrado Gen Tomas, Jose Kilayko Montalvo III, Benjamin de Leon Torre, Ma. Teresa Quebrar-Manalili, and J. Albert Araneta Gamboa. Together with 30 writers and creative staff, they launched the book in November 2021 at the main activity center of Ayala Malls Capitol Central. 

Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson supported the book project along with several local government units and congressional districts as well as major corporations and private enterprises. This 320-page heirloom collectible is the first coffee table book about Negros Occidental. Its cover was designed by graphic artist Nikki Solinap and the inside pages contain original artworks from watercolor painter Edbon Sevilleno. 

Main chapters of the book were written by historians Modesto Sa-onoy and Roque Hofileña; lawyers Rayboy Pandan and Eli Gatanela; culturati Cecilia Locsin-Nava and Lloyd Tronco; chefs Richard Ynayan and Mia Lizares-Gonzaga; veteran journalists Carla Gomez and Cedelf Tupas; tourism official Cristine Mansinares and advertising executive Nikki Golez. The major beneficiary of the book project was Kalipay Negrense Foundation. 
 

