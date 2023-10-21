Justin Nuyda's last work to be unveiled, 5 pioneering women honored at 10th FilipinaZ

"Orchid Smear" by Sandra Dans (left) and "Golden Harvest" are among the pieces exhibited at the 10th FilipinaZ from October 21 to 22, 2023, at the Fifth in Rockwell, Makati.

MANILA, Philippines — Zonta Makati and Environs (ZCME) marks the 10th year of its annual fundraiser, FilipinaZ, with several firsts when it holds its two-day fundraiser this weekend in Makati.

The fundraiser will feature the last works of renowned abstract painter Justin Nuyda in this year's edition, happening from October 21-22, at the Fifth in Rockwell, Makati.

Here are the other things to look forward to at the 10th FilipinaZ:

1. Larger space, more galleries

This year's theme is "Living Art." ZCME aims to provide a larger space for more artists to present their work.

“Apart from our advocacies, we also want to help other entrepreneurs — especially in the arts — by offering them an inclusive platform. Our aim is to create a space through FilipinaZ where artists and start up art galleries can grow and broaden their reach. This is the first time that we will extend the presence of more galleries at FilipinaZ,” said Maritess Pineda, former president of ZCME, FilipinaZ chairperson and chair for ZCME’s Ways and Means Committee.

2. Art Pavillion curated by Ayni Nuyda

Nuyda's daughter, Ayni, recently joined Zonta. She curated the centerpiece showcase, the Art Pavillion.

“I just very recently joined Zonta. And this is my first project with the organization,” said Ayni.

She lends her experience from managing her father's artworks into her showcase. Her years as the project director for her own art foundation, Search Mindscape, also helped her curate the pavillion.

“The Art Pavilion will feature different galleries from various locations within and outside Metro Manila. In putting this together, our goal was to expand the perspective of collectors. We wanted to build a platform for discovering new artists, galleries and art platforms not usually found in other venues,” she explained.

3. Limited edition signed print and unveiling of last work by Justin Nuyda

Among the highlights of the Art Pavilion are the Central Gallery, where Zonta consigned artworks will be on exhibit and Search Mindscape Foundation's own showcase.

It will also feature a limited edition signed print by one of the pillars of Philippine Modern Art, Justin Nuyda.

“We will be unveiling one of my father’s (Justin Nuyda) last works in tandem with a short film produced by the foundation and directed by Fifth Wall’s founding director Madge Reyes. The exhibit will feature an interpretation of his work, entitled 'Athena’s Whisper,' through movement captured on film,” explained Ayni.

Fifth Wall is the Philippines’ international platform for dance on camera.

4. Honoring remarkable women

For the first time in the fundraiser’s history, five pioneering women — their lives, journeys and body of work — will be given distinction at the Art Pavilion of FilipinaZ.

Portraits of the awardees will be digitized by street muralist, Venazir Martinez.

Venazir is an artist from Baguio who is currently taking up her residency in the United States and Switzerland. She just held her first solo exhibit in Duke University and is currently preparing to mount a show in Europe in 2024.

The five women recognized for the first time as FilipinaZ Luminaries include: Anita Magsaysay-Ho for visual arts, Josie Natori for fashion, Milagros Salgado-Dayrit for jewelry, Sara Soliven de Guzman for education and Vicky Vizcarra for craft.

5. Wearable art on display

The gallery that showcases these wearable pieces will feature an immersive experience.

Pineda expounded that, “because we are a global organization, we also open doors for vendors and labels from other regions.” She stressed that these were chosen as they passed Zonta's "standard of excellence.”

Projects by ZCME that will benefit from the fundraiser include, among others, the Psychological Center for Sexually Abused Girls in Marillac Hills and the Empowering Women Scholarship Program. According to Pineda, ZCME is currently supporting 20 students at the Polytechnic University.

ZCME recently won several awards in District 17, including The Diamond Award for Most Outstanding Club, Platinum for Involvement, Platinum for Governance, Platinum for Advocacy. They were also recognized by the Zonta Foundation Awards as Best Club Donor and 100% Members Donor.

