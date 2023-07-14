^

Renowned artist Roger Rishad Tibon featured in thought-provoking 'Wondrosity' exhibit

July 14, 2023 | 4:10pm
'Wild Nature'
MANILA, Philippines — Roger Rishab Tibon, a self-taught interdisciplinary artist, is the featured artist in a thought-provoking exhibit called “Wondrosity.”

Ongoing at Art Lounge Manila, Molito, Alabang until July 15, the exhibit showcases a diverse range of paintings, each embodying a unique aspect of human cognition, from the subtle whispers of intuition to the chaotic cacophony of conflicting thoughts. It allows guests the exceptional opportunity to experience the captivating world of “Wondrosity.”

'Allegory of the Mind'

The exhibit delves into the depths of human cognition and intuition, exploring the intricate inner workings of the mind. Through a captivating series of paintings, Tibon takes viewers on a visual journey that transcends conventional artistic practices, inviting them to embrace the interplay between conscious and unconscious thoughts.

'Golden Vision'

At the core of “Wondrosity” lies “Mind Nodes,” a term coined by Tibon to represent focal points of mental activity and intuitive connections. Inspired by the philosophy of “no sketching,” Tibon has adopted an innovative “intuitive painting” approach, which allows him to bypass preconceived designs and directly channel his creative energy onto the canvas. This unfiltered, spontaneous method of expression results in an incongruous juxtaposition of forms and ideas, reflecting the unpredictable nature of human thought.

'Visionary'

The exhibit is a celebration of the human mind's boundless capacity for creativity, imagination, and introspection. Through his masterful use of color and form, Tibon invites viewers to embark on a transformative journey of self-discovery, transcending the boundaries of everyday reality and embracing the enigmatic realm of intuition.

