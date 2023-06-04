Musical on Philippine history 'Klasical' features kundiman, aria

MANILA, Philippines — After an absence of over three years, Ephesus Teatron Group Inc. presents its first major live musical concert, “Klasical,” which is scheduled to take place at OnStage Theatre at Greenbelt 1, Makati, on June 10.

Produced to celebrate the 125th anniversary of Philippine Independence on June 12 this year, “Klasical” is a musical on Philippine history, and its repertoire is of traditional classical Filipino music with improvements on instruments, symphony, melody, harmony, orchestra, and vocals that make up a combination of traditional local and Western music.

The inspiration for this collection is to preserve national culture through traditional Filipino songs and to achieve renewed vigor by means of upgrading sound to be appreciated across generations.

Through the historical musical, people will see that Filipino music has truly grown from its grassroots origin of romantic love songs to highly developed pieces of art with a universal appeal.

Some of these traditional songs are in local dialects that, although the audience may not understand, will still prove to be entertaining and relaxing to listen to because their melodies are soothing. These include unforgettable kundimans such as "Ako’y Kapupot," "Mutya ng Pasig," "Nasaan Ka Irog," "Bituing Marikit," "Gaano Ko Ikaw Kamahal," "Folksong Medley," "Kalesa," "Ay Ay Ay," "O Pag-ibig" and "Katakataka."

Marga Roco

Also included in this rich collection are a few arias and opera pieces such as "O Mio Babbino Caro" and "Canto Patriotico De Maria Clara."

A musical show about love, heartbreak, the Filipino culture of courtship and serenade, passion, and poetic expression of love for country and history, “Klasical” features the musical talent of Tribu, with featured artists are Sweet Samaniego Buchanan (also the director of show), Marga Roco, Terence Guillermo, Onyl Torres and Nazer Salcedo. Special guests are Pinky Marquez, Miguel Braganza and Gala Dance Company.

Listeners can expect an updated and well-arranged musical score by one of the most sought-after musical directors, Peter Paul Cifra.

Tickets are available via Ticket2Me.

