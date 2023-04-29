'Mandalorian' art, Filipino artists in exhibit for environmental conservation

MANILA, Philippines — "Agos," an ongoing art exhibit at the Art House, Power Plant Mall-Makati, brings together Filipino artists for environmental conservation.

Through their creative expression in the form of artworks, the artists hope they can spark conversations about the need to protect the environment, inspire change, and make everyone realize that it is time to take concrete action towards environmental conservation.

The title of the exhibit, "Agos," a Filipino word that means “flow,” symbolizes the interconnectedness of all living things and the importance of preserving our natural resources.

The artists featured in the exhibit are Aaron Mempin, Alger Guevarra, Anita Del Rosario, Bianca Natola, Dennis Morante, Emman Acasio, JP Duray, Joemarie Sinclaire, Leeroy New, Mario de Rivera, Martin Honasan, Niccolo Jose, Orley Ypon, Richard Buxani, Sam Penaso, Sean Go, Tammy de Roca, Tessa Mendoza, and ZAR.

Sean Go, whose works have been shown internationally, specifically in New York and Indonesia, talks about his and his fellow artists' excitement over the exhibit.

"We're thrilled to show what we've been working on finally. ‘Agos’ is giving us Filipino artists a platform to talk about environmental conservation through our creative expression. It's a cause we all believe in, and it needs to be further discussed in whatever form,” Go said.

Go will be featuring thee of his works during the show: "Surfing Squirtle," "The 3 Blind X-Mice" and "Pinoy Mandalorian."

"Surfing Squirtle" captures the essence of the origin story of Agos, as Squitle takes a trip to La Union to drink buko juice, watch his fellow turtles hatch by sunrise, and surf with tsinelas.

"The 3 Blind X-Mice" is a commentary on how people often lose sight of collateral damage when they are too focused on singular goals.

"Pinoy Mandalorian" captures the spirit of agos and recycling as Mandalorian beskar steel is recycled and reforged for foundlings like Grogu. This piece is fashioned in pop art style using symbolic Filipino flag colors and is both timely and relevant, as the third season of "Mandalorian" is now streaming.

"Agos" opened on April 27 and will run until April 30, 2023.

