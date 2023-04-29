^

Arts and Culture

'Mandalorian' art, Filipino artists in exhibit for environmental conservation

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
April 29, 2023 | 9:43am
'Mandalorian' art, Filipino artists in exhibit for environmental conservation
Filipino-American pop art artist Sean Go participates in "Agos" exhibit.
Released

MANILA, Philippines — "Agos," an ongoing art exhibit at the Art House, Power Plant Mall-Makati, brings together Filipino artists for environmental conservation.

Through their creative expression in the form of artworks, the artists hope they can spark conversations about the need to protect the environment, inspire change, and make everyone realize that it is time to take concrete action towards environmental conservation.

The title of the exhibit, "Agos," a Filipino word that means “flow,” symbolizes the interconnectedness of all living things and the importance of preserving our natural resources.

The artists featured in the exhibit are Aaron Mempin, Alger Guevarra, Anita Del Rosario, Bianca Natola, Dennis Morante, Emman Acasio, JP Duray, Joemarie Sinclaire, Leeroy New, Mario de Rivera, Martin Honasan, Niccolo Jose, Orley Ypon, Richard Buxani, Sam Penaso, Sean Go, Tammy de Roca, Tessa Mendoza, and ZAR.

Sean Go, whose works have been shown internationally, specifically in New York and Indonesia, talks about his and his fellow artists' excitement over the exhibit.

"We're thrilled to show what we've been working on finally. ‘Agos’ is giving us Filipino artists a platform to talk about environmental conservation through our creative expression. It's a cause we all believe in, and it needs to be further discussed in whatever form,” Go said. 

Go will be featuring thee of his works during the show: "Surfing Squirtle," "The 3 Blind X-Mice" and "Pinoy Mandalorian."

"Surfing Squirtle" captures the essence of the origin story of Agos, as Squitle takes a trip to La Union to drink buko juice, watch his fellow turtles hatch by sunrise, and surf with tsinelas.

"The 3 Blind X-Mice" is a commentary on how people often lose sight of collateral damage when they are too focused on singular goals.

"Pinoy Mandalorian" captures the spirit of agos and recycling as Mandalorian beskar steel is recycled and reforged for foundlings like Grogu. This piece is fashioned in pop art style using symbolic Filipino flag colors and is both timely and relevant, as the third season of "Mandalorian" is now streaming.

"Agos" opened on April 27 and will run until April 30, 2023.

RELATED: WATCH: Filipiniana historian explains difference between Terno, Balintawak

ART EXHIBIT

ENVIRONMENTAL CONSERVATION

LEEROY NEW
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Tanghalang Pilipino's 36th season final offering is Guelan Varela-Luarca's 'Nekropolis'
5 days ago

Tanghalang Pilipino's 36th season final offering is Guelan Varela-Luarca's 'Nekropolis'

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 5 days ago
Tanghalang Pilipino is ending its 36th season this month, and its final offering for this season is New York-based, acclaimed...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Vegan oil and fascinators: King Charles III's 'modern' coronation
5 days ago

Vegan oil and fascinators: King Charles III's 'modern' coronation

By Agence France-Presse, Helen Rowe | 5 days ago
King Charles III's pomp-filled coronation on May 6 will feature many ancient traditions in a ceremony harking back to the...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Japan's 'crying baby sumo' festival returns after pandemic
6 days ago

Japan's 'crying baby sumo' festival returns after pandemic

6 days ago
Dozens of bawling Japanese babies faced off Saturday in a traditional "crying sumo" ritual believed to bring the infants...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Ancient necropolis unearthed next to busy Paris train station
7 days ago

Ancient necropolis unearthed next to busy Paris train station

By Agence France-Presse | 7 days ago
Just meters from a busy train station in the heart of Paris, scientists have uncovered 50 graves in an ancient necropolis which...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Catholics line up for free tattoos in Austria
7 days ago

Catholics line up for free tattoos in Austria

By Agence France-Presse | 7 days ago
Believers could select from a list of intricate Christian motifs, including crosses and fishes.
Arts and Culture
fbtw
100% Filipino: 'Voltes V: Legacy' trivia
7 days ago

100% Filipino: 'Voltes V: Legacy' trivia

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 7 days ago
It took nine years and quite a budget to finally finish the much-awaited live action adaptation of the 1970s Japanese anime...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with