^

Arts and Culture

Johnny Depp selling more self-made celebrity paintings

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
March 7, 2023 | 4:00pm
Johnny Depp selling more self-made celebrity paintings
Johnny Depp
AFP

PANGLAO, Philippines — Actor Johnny Depp is selling more silk-screen prints of celebrities he painted himself, many of which have individually sold out.

The "Friends & Heroes II" collection consists of silk-screen prints by Depp of the late actors Heath Ledger and River Phoenix, singer Bob Marley, and author Hunter S. Thompson.

Depp worked on each print based on photographic references, developing and energizing them with freehand flourishes.

"All friends, all heroes... I'd like to see these four people together. I'd like to be in a room with those very cool people," Depp said in a video promoting the collection. "They did not have enough time on this Earth, but the time they did have, they certainly planted their individuality, their uniqueness, their world, their heart, their emotions, their senses of humor out there into the world."

The collection's first edition last year also included celebrity silk-screen prints, this time, of Keith Richards, Al Pacino, Bob Dylan, and Elizabeth Taylor, and sold out for $4,740 (P261,000) per piece.

The entire collection of "Friends & Heroes II" is being sold by London-based galley Castle Fine Art for £17,500 (P1.16 million) while the sold out 780 individual prints went for $5,400 (P297,000) each.

"Each image is an intimate reflection of their character in Johnny’s eyes; a portrayal of how they have revealed themselves to him,” said Castle Fine Art of the collection.

Depp was friends with Phoenix in their youth before the latter's untimely passing, and starred in the film adaptation of Thompson's "Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas," directed by Monty Python alum Terry Gilliam.

Gilliam later directed Ledger in the latter's last-ever film "The Imaginarium of Dr. Parnassus," with Depp stepping in with fellow actors Jude Law and Colin Farrell after their friend passed away mid-production in 2008 to portray different versions of Ledger's character.

"A closer look at his portraiture reveals the qualities that Depp felt his subjects revealed most keenly to him, or are his strongest points of recall when revisiting times shared and memories made," the gallery said of Depp as an artist.

The actor is continuing to rebuild his career following his victorious legal battle over ex-wife Amber Heard, including a leading role as King Louis XV in "Jeanne du Barry" — his first film in three years — and his first directorial feature in over 20 years about Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani.

RELATED: Johnny Depp, Adele among celebrity names misspelled the most online

BOB MARLEY

HEATH LEDGER

HUNTER THOMPSON

JOHNNY DEPP

RIVER PHOENIX
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Johnny Depp selling more self-made celebrity paintings
50 minutes ago

Johnny Depp selling more self-made celebrity paintings

By Kristofer Purnell | 50 minutes ago
Actor Johnny Depp is selling more silk-screen prints of celebrities he painted himself, many of which have individually sold...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
&lsquo;Ibong Adarna&rsquo;: First Filipino full-length ballet touring internationally restarts
5 hours ago

‘Ibong Adarna’: First Filipino full-length ballet touring internationally restarts

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 5 hours ago
After conquering adversities such as the Aliw Theater and Star City fire and the COVID-19 pandemic, Ballet Manila is back...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
American ballerina &lsquo;honored&rsquo; to return to the Philippines for Ballet Manila&rsquo;s &lsquo;Don Quixote&rsquo;
5 hours ago

American ballerina ‘honored’ to return to the Philippines for Ballet Manila’s ‘Don Quixote’

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 5 hours ago
Continuing the dance company’s 25th season and 27th anniversary is “Don Quixote,” which will see the homecoming...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
&lsquo;Parang panaginip&rsquo;: Filipino ballet dancers back onstage, invite audiences to return to live theater
6 hours ago

‘Parang panaginip’: Filipino ballet dancers back onstage, invite audiences to return to live theater

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 6 hours ago
“Romeo and Juliet” marked the opening of the dance company’s 25th season and 27th anniversary.
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Sentro Artista celebrates Women's Month
1 day ago

Sentro Artista celebrates Women's Month

1 day ago
In celebration of Women’s Month, Sentro Artista paid tribute to some of the most influential female artists of the...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Women's Month: Sara Duterte graces opening of all-women exhibit featuring Davao artists
1 day ago

Women's Month: Sara Duterte graces opening of all-women exhibit featuring Davao artists

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 1 day ago
Ortigas Malls kicked off its Women’s Month celebration this March with Gahum sa Buwak: Flower Power, an art exhibit...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with