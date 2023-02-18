^

Banksy Valentine's mural touches on domestic violence 

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
February 18, 2023 | 4:27pm
Banksy Valentine's mural touches on domestic violenceÂ 
An artwork, acknowledged to by street artist Banksy, is pictured on the side of a house in Margate, south east England on February 14, 2023. The artwork appears to show a 1950s housewife with a swollen eye, missing a tooth, and apparently shutting a man in a freezer.
MANILA, Philippines — With the freezer returned to its place as part of Banksy's Valentine work, fans of the world-famous "anonymous" street artist can once again appreciate the whole installation. 

The mural depicts a 1950s smiling housewife with a swollen eye and missing tooth, appearing to lean down on a chest freezer where a pair of man's legs are seen protruding out of it. The freezer is real, along with an upturned broken chair with a missing leg. 

It appeared in the seaside town of Margate in east England. 

The artwork is said to be Banksy's commentary on violence against women, revealed in time for Valentine's Day. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

But, hours before the artist confirmed it to be his work, the actual freezer was hauled off by council workers to "make it safe," as told to Agence France Presse (AFP). 

"It felt like perhaps Banksy intended that all along," local Laura Holden told AFP. "Because we all know how hard it is to get Thanet District Council to come and collect our rubbish." 

Local authorities at Margate, however, said that it has returned the freezer after "making it safe." It added that it has talked to the owner of the property regarding the preservation of the art piece.

 “The freezer, which council operatives removed from the Banksy installation in Margate, has now been made safe. It has been returned to its original position at the site of the artwork today," said the council in a statement as reported on The Guardian. 

It added that it is abiding by its duty to ensure the safety of the public. 

“Banksy raises the important issue of domestic abuse in this artwork. We are in touch with the owner of the property to understand their intentions around the preservation of the piece and to secure the best possible outcome for the local community and victims of domestic abuse,” it added.  — With reports from AFP

RELATED: In a city of protests, Banksy resonates

