^

Arts and Culture

Mulat Art Movement to stage plays in February

Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
January 29, 2023 | 6:00pm
Mulat Art Movement to stage plays in February
Image of Mulat Art Movement logo from Facebook
Mulat via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — The Mulat Art Movement seeks to start social conversations through a series of performances in time for the celebration of the Arts Month in February.

A fortnight ago, a collection of artists from different disciplines congregated in an art space along Panay Avenue in Quezon City. This gathering, known within the group as Salu-salong Makata, served as the general assembly and sharing session of the fledgling art group.

Spearheaded by playwrights and directors Jay M. Crisostomo IV and Justin Ayran, the group is composed of both veterans (like filmmaker Ibonman) and new faces (such as actor/dancer Deborah Lemuel, fresh from her stint in "Mula sa Buwan").

The group aims to bring artistic performances to small communities in order to spark conversations and discussions about social issues, values and the role each Filipino plays in making the Philippines a better country.

Salu-salong Makata was an opportunity for members of the group to talk about the different projects and productions the artists have prepared. Among them were the four productions by Crisostomo and Ayran — four stories tackling different facets of the Filipino experience.

Related: Chinoy artists take center stage at 'Auspicious Beginnings' exhibit

The group will take its show to various cafes, bars and art venues this coming February to bring awareness to their cause as well as generate revenue for its undertakings. By March, the group will start visiting the smaller communities it originally planned to perform in. It will stage performances in basketball courts, barangay halls, or on the open streets in its effort to reach more people and effect change in the country.

The Mulat Art Movement relies on the volunteerism of its artists and the support of people who share a common goal with the group. The movement is ready to accept more volunteers, collaborators and financial supporters.

Catch the Mulat Art Movement’s February shows on February 3 (9 p.m., Lamp Quarters, Marikina City), February 11 (8 p.m., 89 Panay Avenue, Quezon City), February 18 (8 p.m., Pura Vida, Makati City) and February 25 (8 p.m., Hustle Cup, Antipolo City). Tickets are available through this link. 

RELATED: The Philippines' biggest multi-arts festival Pasinaya is back with a vengeance

ART

ART MOVEMENT

FILIPINO ARTISTS
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Mulat Art Movement to stage plays in February
2 hours ago

Mulat Art Movement to stage plays in February

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 2 hours ago
The Mulat Art Movement seeks to start social conversations through a series of performances in time for the celebration of...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
A bright career for the Goat this year, says Feng Shui Master Joseph Chau
6 hours ago

A bright career for the Goat this year, says Feng Shui Master Joseph Chau

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 6 hours ago
The Goat looks like it is generally content with what it has. A peace-loving soul, it just goes about its business, chewing...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Chinoy artists take center stage at 'Auspicious Beginnings' exhibit
1 day ago

Chinoy artists take center stage at 'Auspicious Beginnings' exhibit

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 1 day ago
An art exhibit showcasing the works of 15 Chinese Filipino (Chinoy) artists, "Auspicious Beginnings 88" is held to coincide...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
The Philippines' biggest multi-arts festival Pasinaya is back with a vengeance
4 days ago

The Philippines' biggest multi-arts festival Pasinaya is back with a vengeance

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 4 days ago
After three years of having no physical celebration, relying instead on online editions to keep the tradition alive, Cultural...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Last 4 weeks: 'Maria Clara at Ibarra' writers reveal plot twist not in Rizal's novels
4 days ago

Last 4 weeks: 'Maria Clara at Ibarra' writers reveal plot twist not in Rizal's novels

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 4 days ago
Headwriter and creative consultant Suzette Doctolero and headwriter J-mee Katanyag revealed in last week's presscon that they...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
'Radically different': Art Fair Philippines to return onsite for 10th edition
5 days ago

'Radically different': Art Fair Philippines to return onsite for 10th edition

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 days ago
The annual Art Fair Philippines, which celebrates its 10th anniversary this 2023, will be onsite once again after two virtual...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with