^

Arts and Culture

The Philippines' biggest multi-arts festival Pasinaya is back with a vengeance

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
January 25, 2023 | 11:06am
The Philippines' biggest multi-arts festival Pasinaya is back with a vengeance
Organized by the CCP, the country’s largest multi-arts festival takes place in various venues inside the CCP Complex on February 3 to 5.
CCP/Released

MANILA, Philippines — After three years of having no physical celebration, relying instead on online editions to keep the tradition alive, Cultural Center of the Philippines' (CCP) Pasinaya Open House Festival stages a grand comeback this year.

Organized by the CCP, the country’s largest multi-arts festival takes place in various venues inside the CCP Complex on February 3 to 5. These include indoor and outdoor venues around the complex, such as the CCP Front Lawn, Liwasang Kalikasan, Tanghalang Ignacio B. Gimenez (CCP Black Box Theater), and the parade ground of Vicente Sotto Street.

“This year, Pasinaya follows the theme ‘Piglas Sining.’ We are breaking away from the notion that the CCP is just the building. We are emphasizing that CCP can be anywhere,” said CCP Artistic Director Dennis Marasigan.

Registration starts at 6:30 a.m. on February 3, at the Bukaneg side of the CCP Front Lawn and at Vicente Sotto Street.

What’s unique about Pasinaya is that it follows an “experience-all-you-can, pay-what you can” scheme to make its events affordable and available to everyone. This means that for a suggested donation price of P50, a participant may go in and out of the different CCP venues to attend 30-minute workshops in various art disciplines conducted by leading artists, resource persons and teachers, as well as watch as many shows and screenings and attend other activities as they want. One fee for everything.

Scheduled for Pasinaya on February 4 and 5 are Palihan and Palabas, with a parade and special program at the CCP Front Lawn to kick off the series of events. Palihan makes it possible for participants to join different workshops; while Palabas allows them to watch unlimited shows featuring more than 3,000 artists from the different fields of art. 

A special activity, Paseo Museo takes place on February 4 and 5. Since the Pasinaya has partnered with various galleries, museums and art spaces around the metro to highlight communal artistic spirit and collaborations, hop-on, hop-off shuttle vans will be available to take participants around the participating arts venues for free.

Through the Pasinaya, the CCP aims to provide a platform for artists and cultural groups to showcase their talents while nurturing the broadest public participation and creating new audiences through interactions and performances. Before the pandemic, it attracts more than 27,000 people with approximately 75,000 viewership.

RELATED: 'Radically different': Art Fair Philippines to return onsite for 10th edition

CULTURAL CENTER OF THE PHILIPPINES
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
The Philippines' biggest multi-arts festival Pasinaya is back with a vengeance
1 hour ago

The Philippines' biggest multi-arts festival Pasinaya is back with a vengeance

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 1 hour ago
After three years of having no physical celebration, relying instead on online editions to keep the tradition alive, Cultural...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Last 4 weeks: 'Maria Clara at Ibarra' writers reveal plot twist not in Rizal's novels
2 hours ago

Last 4 weeks: 'Maria Clara at Ibarra' writers reveal plot twist not in Rizal's novels

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 hours ago
Headwriter and creative consultant Suzette Doctolero and headwriter J-mee Katanyag revealed in last week's presscon that they...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
'Radically different': Art Fair Philippines to return onsite for 10th edition
17 hours ago

'Radically different': Art Fair Philippines to return onsite for 10th edition

By Kristofer Purnell | 17 hours ago
The annual Art Fair Philippines, which celebrates its 10th anniversary this 2023, will be onsite once again after two virtual...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Who's who in 'El Fili': New characters in 'Maria Clara at Ibarra' book 2
1 day ago

Who's who in 'El Fili': New characters in 'Maria Clara at Ibarra' book 2

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
In a recent presscon, program manager Edlyn Tallada-Abuel said that they have long cast all the major roles for the second...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
In photos, video: Binondo Chinese New Year 2023 celebrations
Exclusive
2 days ago

In photos, video: Binondo Chinese New Year 2023 celebrations

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 2 days ago
Even if fire broke out in a building near Lucky Chinatown Mall, prompting all of Binondo's volunteer firefighters into the...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
King Charles III coronation: Processions, concert, Prince Harry? What to expect
2 days ago

King Charles III coronation: Processions, concert, Prince Harry? What to expect

By Joe Jackson | 2 days ago
It is unclear whether US-based Harry -- Charles' younger son -- and his American wife Meghan will attend the coronation,...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with