Arts and Culture

Chinoy artists take center stage at 'Auspicious Beginnings' exhibit

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
January 28, 2023 | 3:39pm
Addie Cukingnan's "Stength Longevity 3," oil on canvas.

MANILA, Philippines — An art exhibit showcasing the works of 15 Chinese Filipino (Chinoy) artists, "Auspicious Beginnings 88" is held to coincide with the Chinese New Year celebration to show how fully integrated Chinoys are into the Filipino community, and yet they have managed to still maintain their own identity.

The exhibit will be on view until January 31 at the Art Lounge Manila, The Podium.

The two-week event celebrates the start of a new year based on the moon’s cycle (as opposed to the sun’s) and conveys the wish for good luck, peace, stability and prosperity that the new year, the Year of the Water Rabbit, is said to bring.

Jo Uygongco's "Romantic in Water 2," watercolor on paper

Visual artist Addie Cukingnan brought together the group of Chinoy artists, who are diverse persons sharing a common love for art, although their artistic expressions are just as diverse. Aside from Cukingnan, the artists featured are Charlie Co, Dexter Sy, Ed Uygongco, Elena Coyiuto, Jo Uygongco, Kylo Yu, Margarita Lim, Meneline Wong, Ronnie Lim, Rudy Yu, Seb Chua, Tracie Anglo Dizon, Victor Ng and Winna Go.

Individually and collectively, they treat the audience to a wide array of subjects and styles that Chinoy contemporary artists, as opposed to their traditional counterparts, focus on. Traditional artists focus more on traditional Chinese visual art media of ink and paper, while contemporary artists feel free to use any of the modern art media, styles and canvasses. 

Meneline Wong's "The Prosperity Star #2," mixed media on canvas
Elena Coyiuto's "Untitled," acrylic on canvas

RELATED: In photos, video: Binondo Chinese New Year 2023 celebrations

ART EXHIBIT

CHINESE NEW YEAR

CHINESE YEAR OF THE RABBIT

THE PODIUM
abtest
