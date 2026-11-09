Know your skin, find your solution

At the Watsons Skin Solutions fair: Philippine Dermatological Society (PDS) president Dr. Jasmin Jamora (third from left) with (from left) Dr. Kirk Llew Quijote, Dr. Kristine Josephine Busa, PDS board member Dr. Liza Marie Paz Tan, Dr. Bea Chan, and Dr. Maria Isabel Belizario

Skincare is not a one-size-fits-all affair. What works for one person may not necessarily work for another, making it important to understand one’s skin type, concerns and needs before choosing the right products.

This is the idea behind the Watsons Skin Solutions fair at SM Mall of Asia, an immersive shopping experience designed to help everyday Filipinos better understand their unique skin profiles and make more informed skincare choices.

Bringing together trusted dermatologists and a wide selection of skincare products, the fair puts expert advice and practical solutions within shoppers’ reach.

Bringing together trusted dermatologists and a wide selection of skincare products, the Watsons Skin Solutions fair puts expert advice and practical solutions within shoppers’ reach.

‘Your skin is not a 10-course set menu’

One of the highlights of the fair was a talk by dermatologist Dr. Kristine Josephine D. Busa, who debunked some of the most common skincare myths, including the belief that the famous 10-step Korean skincare routine is the secret to achieving glass skin.

“I hate to break it to you, but it’s fiction. Why? Your skin is not a 10-course set menu,” she said.

While hydration helps achieve that coveted dewy look, layering too many products can do more harm than good, potentially causing irritation and breakouts.

Dr. Busa said a basic skincare routine need not be complicated. A gentle cleanser, moisturizer and sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher are often enough to keep skin healthy. Additional products for specific concerns, such as aging, acne and pigmentation, may be incorporated when needed and with proper guidance.

Dr. Kristine Josephine D. Busa debunks some of the most common skincare myths.

Treating melasma is a marathon, not a race

Meanwhile, Dr. Maria Isabel Belizario walked beauty enthusiasts through the causes and treatment of hyperpigmentation, explaining how prolonged sun exposure contributes to photoaging, which manifests as wrinkles, uneven skin texture and skin tone.

She also discussed melasma, which commonly appears as symmetrical brown patches on the cheeks and sometimes the nose. While more common among women, it can also affect men.

One important reminder was that sun protection goes beyond guarding against UVA and UVB rays. Visible light and infrared radiation (which we perceive as heat) can also contribute to skin damage. This makes consistent sunscreen use an essential part of managing pigmentation.

For those dealing with melasma, Dr. Belizario stressed that treatment requires patience. “The treatment for melasma is a marathon. It’s not a race,” she said, emphasizing the importance of consistency and finding the right combination of topical products under a dermatologist’s guidance. Improvements may take four to eight weeks to become noticeable.

The educational sessions also featured dermatologists Dr. Kirk Llew Quijote and Dr. Bea Chan. They were joined by Philippine Dermatological Society (PDS) president Dr. Jasmin Jamora and PDS board member Dr. Liza Marie Paz Tan, who were among the dermatology experts present at the fair.

Together, these expert insights underscore an important point: good skincare begins with understanding what the skin needs, rather than simply following trends or buying the latest products.

Watsons offers free skin analysis helps shoppers identify their skin type and better understand their individual skincare needs.

Skin science made easy

For three consecutive years, Watsons has championed accessible, dermatologist-backed skincare through its Derm Skin campaign.

After the informative talks, I checked out the Skin Science Carousel, an exclusive sit-down zone where I could try different products, feel their textures and see what might work for my combination skin before making a purchase.

Shoppers could also avail themselves of personalized, one-on-one consultations with accredited PDS dermatologists at the Skin Solutions space.

The experience makes skincare shopping more purposeful, allowing consumers to move beyond guesswork and choose products based on their skin's actual needs.